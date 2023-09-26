PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Sunday afternoon near a Phoenix intersection.

Around 4:45 p.m., police responded to a call to the area of 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Officers found a man, 35-year-old Maurice Jamal Edwards, on the road with a gunshot wound, Phoenix police said.

Edwards was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

Authorities said his shooter left the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

