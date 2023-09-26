Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona’s governor hasn’t been ‘indicted’ by the state senate, contrary to viral claim

Sep 25, 2023, 5:03 PM

(Facebook Photo/Arizona State Capitol Building)...

(Facebook Photo/Arizona State Capitol Building)

(Facebook Photo/Arizona State Capitol Building)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Social media users are falsely claiming that Arizona’s governor has been “indicted” by local lawmakers. Here are the facts:

CLAIM: Gov. Katie Hobbs has been indicted on racketeering conspiracy charges by the state senate.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The Republican leadership in Arizona’s state Senate say no such indictment has been issued, and the state legislature isn’t authorized to issue such formal accusations of criminal wrongdoing.

RELATED STORIES

THE FACTS: Social media users are suggesting Arizona lawmakers have brought criminal charges against the state’s sitting governor.

The posts claim — without evidence — that Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs has been indicted under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act for a whole host of major felonies.

The federal RICO Act, as it’s commonly referred, has been famously used to prosecute the Mafia and other organized crime syndicates since its passage in 1970.

“BREAKING: Arizona Senate has laid out RICO indictments against Katie Hobbs and others in violation of RICO ACT-13-2301, including bribery, racketeering, money laundering, drug trafficking, human trafficking, aiding and abetting the Sinaloa Cartel, and election fraud,” read many of the posts on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Many of the posts include a video clip from an Arizona legislative hearing on elections from earlier this year, in which a Scottsdale insurance agent baselessly accused Hobbs of these crimes. A Republican state lawmaker, Rep. Liz Harris, was expelled from the Legislature in a bipartisan vote for organizing the presentation.

The indictment claim was then shared widely on Sunday in a post by Leading Report, a website that has previously shared misinformation around U.S. politics. The post has since been deleted, and spokespersons for the site didn’t respond to messages seeking comment Monday.

But leaders in the Republican-controlled chamber say there’s simply no truth to the notion that the governor faces any charges from lawmakers.

Kim Quintero, a spokesperson for the state Senate GOP, said the Arizona Legislature is not authorized to issue indictments.

“I’m not sure where this bogus information is coming from,” she wrote in an email Monday.

State Sen. Wendy Rogers, a far right Republican and outspoken supporter of former President Donald Trump, also took to X over the weekend to pour cold water on the rumors.

“The following is FAKE NEWS,” she wrote in a message that included the now-deleted post. “The legislature doesn’t issue indictments!”

Indeed, indictments are generally the first significant decision made before a criminal case can head to trial.

They’re handed up by grand juries, not legislative bodies, after prosecutors have presented some of their evidence and witness testimony in a closed door court hearing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Unsheltered individuals are seen sleeping on a sidewalk. Arizona Republican leaders filed a brief a...

Kevin Stone

Arizona GOP leaders want US Supreme Court to review homeless encampment case

Arizona Republican leaders hope the U.S. Supreme Court takes up a case that could change how lawmakers can deal with homeless encampments.

42 minutes ago

Police tape...

KTAR.com

Phoenix police investigating fatal shooting of man at Valley intersection

Phoenix Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Sunday afternoon near a Phoenix intersection. 

1 hour ago

Bobby Holmes...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled for woman last seen in Phoenix

A Silver Alert has been canceled for a woman seen last week near 35th Street and Pinochet Avenue in Phoenix.

4 hours ago

(Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)...

Danny Shapiro

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs pulls remaining director nominations, cites ‘partisan obstructionism’

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs announced Monday she withdrew the remaining director nominees from the Senate confirmation process, saying partisanship had forced her to find other means to fill the roles.

6 hours ago

(Mark Lambie/The El Paso Times via AP, File)...

Jim Sharpe

New border numbers show DC doesn’t care to do the math (because they don’t care)

KTAR host Jim Sharpe believes D.C. needs to do the math to figure out more Border Patrol agents, immigration judges and options are needed to curb rising migrant numbers.

7 hours ago

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Country singer Cody Johnson coming to Glendale on ‘The Leather Tour’

Country singer Cody Johnson will make a stop in Glendale early next year as part of "The Leather Tour," named after his upcoming album.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Arizona’s governor hasn’t been ‘indicted’ by the state senate, contrary to viral claim