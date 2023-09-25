Close
South Carolina high school mourns after shooting kills 3 teenage students

Sep 25, 2023, 5:38 AM | Updated: 8:40 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina high school is in mourning after three teenage students were killed in a weekend shooting.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the shooting in Columbia, the state capital, just after 2 p.m. Sunday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. They found four people with gunshot wounds, who were then taken to a hospital.

Three victims were 16 and 17 years old and died at the hospital, and the fourth victim was released, the sheriff’s department said. Officials did not release further details, including on who was responsible for the shooting.

The teenagers who were killed all attended Eau Claire High School, according to a statement from Richland One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon. The district provided additional counseling and security at the high school Monday in response to the “unimaginable tragedy,” which Witherspoon decried as “senseless gun violence.”

