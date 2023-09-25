Man killed in shooting involving Mesa police Sunday night
Sep 25, 2023, 7:01 AM
(Facebook File Photo/City of Mesa Police Department)
PHOENIX – A man was killed in a shooting involving Mesa police Sunday night, authorities said.
According to ABC15, the shooting occurred after officers responded to a domestic violence call near Mesa Drive and Main Street around 10 p.m.
No officers were injured during the incident.
A Mesa police spokesperson said more information would be released sometime Monday morning.
This is a developing story.
