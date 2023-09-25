Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Man killed in shooting involving Mesa police Sunday night

Sep 25, 2023, 7:01 AM

A man was killed in a shooting involving Mesa officers on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. (Facebook File Photo/City of Mesa Police Department)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A man was killed in a shooting involving Mesa police Sunday night, authorities said.

According to ABC15, the shooting occurred after officers responded to a domestic violence call near Mesa Drive and Main Street around 10 p.m.

No officers were injured during the incident.

A Mesa police spokesperson said more information would be released sometime Monday morning.

This is a developing story.

