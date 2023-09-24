Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Suspect arrested after shooting at the Oklahoma State Fair injures 1, police say

Sep 24, 2023, 10:13 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — One person was injured when shots were fired during an argument between two groups of people at the Oklahoma State Fair on Saturday, sending a crowd of people running for safety, police said.

One person was arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon after the evening shooting, Oklahoma City police Lt. Jeff Cooper said Sunday. Police initially took two people into custody but Cooper said one of them was later released.

Police have not yet released the suspect’s name.

The injured person was taken to the hospital and remained in critical condition Sunday, police said.

The shooting happened at an event center on the fairgrounds. Capt. Valerie Littlejohn said that after the initial shooting, someone fired some rounds into the air as people started running.

Guns are prohibited on the fairgrounds, and there are security and detectors at entrances, police said.

