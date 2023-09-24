Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Hazing lawsuit filed against University of Alabama fraternity

Sep 24, 2023, 9:33 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — A student and his parents have filed a lawsuit against a University of Alabama fraternity, saying he suffered a traumatic brain injury while being hazed as a fraternity pledge earlier this year.

The lawsuit filed last week accuses Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and others associated with it of fraud, negligence and assault and battery. The lawsuit was filed by the teen, referred to only as H.B. in the filing because he is a minor; and his parents, who live in Texas.

The lawsuit says H.B. was repeatedly punched, sprayed with a water hose, told to yell a racial slur at a nearby Black student and hit in the head with a basketball, which caused him to lose consciousness, see stars and suffer a traumatic brain injury.

The student left the fraternity house on his own, but later went to a hospital emergency room. The lawsuit says he has a diagnosis of traumatic brain injury and post-concussive syndrome.

“As the direct and proximate result of defendant’s negligence, plaintiff suffered severe injuries, some of which are permanent,” the lawsuit stated.

The Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity Service Center, in a statement to WBRC, said the national organization is investigating what happened at the Alabama chapter and is cooperating with the university and law enforcement investigation.

“It is not our practice to comment on matters related to litigation. Still, we want to be clear that acts of hazing and misconduct do not represent the Fraternity’s values,” the national organization said. “Members who engage in these activities will be held accountable to the fullest extent.”

