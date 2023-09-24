Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Toddler and 2 adults fatally shot in Florida during argument over dog sale, authorities say

Sep 24, 2023, 5:47 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A 3-year-old child and two adults were fatally shot late Saturday at a Florida apartment complex during an apparent dispute over the sale of a dog, authorities said.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief J.D. Stronko told reporters that five people, including the child, had gone to a luxury apartment complex at about 10 p.m. Saturday to meet with some people about the sale of a dog.

Gunfire broke out during an argument, Stronko said. The three victims were fatally struck and a third adult from the group was wounded. Witnesses told officers that two men fled in a car.

Stronko said the two adults killed and the one wounded were all in their 20s. Their names were not released. He did not release the condition of the wounded victim.

Further details were not immediately available.

United States News

Associated Press

Louisiana man who fled attempted murder trial captured after 32 years on the run

ARCADIA, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man who fled his 1991 trial for attempted murder has been arrested more than three decades later after authorities found him hiding in Mexico, authorities said. Greg Lawson, 63, was brought back to the United States on Thursday after being located in Mexico, the FBI said. Lawson was accused […]

9 minutes ago

Associated Press

Former President Jimmy Carter makes appearance at peanut festival ahead of his 99th birthday

PLAINS, Ga. (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, on Saturday made a surprise appearance at the Plains Peanut Festival in their Georgia hometown, the Carter Center wrote in a social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter. The former president and his wife are seen in a reposted video riding […]

15 minutes ago

FILE - Evacuees from Afghanistan wait with other evacuees to fly to the United States or another sa...

Associated Press

He spoke no English, had no lawyer. An Afghan man’s case offers a glimpse into US immigration court

The Afghan man speaks only Farsi, but he wasn’t worried about representing himself in U.S. immigration court. He believed the details of his asylum claim spoke for themselves. Mohammad was a university professor, teaching human rights courses in Afghanistan before he fled for the United States. Mohammad is also Hazara, an ethnic minority long persecuted […]

2 hours ago

FILE - The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engul...

Associated Press

Residents prepare to return to sites of homes demolished in Lahaina wildfire 7 weeks ago

HONOLULU (AP) — From just outside the burn zone in Lahaina, Jes Claydon can see the ruins of the rental home where she lived for 13 years and raised three children. Little remains recognizable beyond the jars of sea glass that stood outside the front door. On Monday, officials will begin lifting restrictions on entry […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Archbishop Timothy Broglio conducts an Easter Sunday Mass in an empty sanctuary at Basilica ...

Associated Press

Ideological rifts among U.S. bishops are in the spotlight ahead of momentous Vatican meeting

NEW YORK (AP) — Early next month, the Vatican will open an unprecedented gathering of Catholic clergy and laypeople from around the world. The synod is intended to be a collegial, collaborative event, though the agenda includes divisive issues such as the role of women in the church and the inclusion of LGBTQ Catholics. If […]

3 hours ago

Chester Deanes, left, and Ben Phillips hold a photo of the former Pruitt-Igoe housing development i...

Associated Press

Government should pay compensation for secretive Cold War-era testing, St. Louis victims say

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ben Phillips’ childhood memories include basketball games with friends, and neighbors gathering in the summer shade at their St. Louis housing complex. He also remembers watching men in hazmat suits scurry on the roofs of high-rise buildings as a dense material poured into the air. “I remember the mist,” Phillips, now […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Toddler and 2 adults fatally shot in Florida during argument over dog sale, authorities say