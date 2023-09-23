Interstate 17 southbound lanes reopen after being closed near Camp Verde

PHOENIX – The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 were reopened Saturday afternoon after being closed briefly south of Camp Verde, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The cause of the closure was a crash at milepost 275, which is four miles south of State Route 169.

*CLOSURE* I-17 southbound is CLOSED just south of SR 169 due to a crash at milepost 275. Expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/6ScRB8L65t — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 23, 2023

Motorists were advised to expect delays and to seek an alternate route.

There was no estimated time to reopen the southbound lanes.

The northbound lanes were unaffected.

