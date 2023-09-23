Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Interstate 17 southbound lanes reopen after being closed near Camp Verde

Sep 23, 2023, 12:46 PM | Updated: 12:52 pm

Stock photo of a road closed sign. Southbound Interstate 17 was closed in the north Valley on Thurs...

(Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 were reopened Saturday afternoon after being closed briefly south of Camp Verde, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The cause of the closure was a crash at milepost 275, which is four miles south of State Route 169.

Motorists were advised to expect delays and to seek an alternate route.

There was no estimated time to reopen the southbound lanes.

The northbound lanes were unaffected.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Sundance Park in Buckeye....

KTAR.com

Expansion of Sundance Park in Buckeye completed, celebrated with 3 days of events

The completion of Sundance Park Phase II in Buckeye was showcased to the public with three days of events earlier this month.

3 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Arizona woman indicted for trying to smuggle almost 95 pounds of meth from Mexico

A federal grand jury indicted an Arizona woman last week for trying to smuggle methamphetamine into the country, officials said.

6 hours ago

I need some Arizona tech tips. Will I lose all my saved passwords if I clear the cache in my browse...

Data Doctors

Arizona tech tips: How to clear your browsing data

Q: I need some Arizona tech tips. Will I lose all my saved passwords if I clear the cache in my browser? A: Here's what you need to know.

6 hours ago

(Salt River Project Photo)...

Brandon Gray

SRP invests $2.6 million in innovative research projects at Arizona universities

The Salt River Project has announced it has invested more than $2.6 million in 36 projects with several Arizona universities.

7 hours ago

Preliminary renderings submitted to the city of Phoenix in 2018 show the original design concept fo...

Audrey Jensen/Phoenix Business Journal

Partners move forward on long-planned hotel in downtown Phoenix

A group of developers has moved forward with plans for a significant downtown Phoenix hotel that was proposed five years ago but never built.

8 hours ago

office building with trees...

SuElen Rivera

2 Phoenix Biltmore-area office buildings sell for $72.1 million

Two large office buildings that sit along the heart of the Camelback Corridor in Phoenix recently sold for $72.1 million. 

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Interstate 17 southbound lanes reopen after being closed near Camp Verde