Valley commuters can win prizes during Rideshare Month in October

Sep 23, 2023, 4:00 PM | Updated: 4:14 pm

Evening commuters head west toward downtown Phoenix. Local transportation leaders are proposing a $1.4 billion plan to add carpool lanes and other improvements to the Interstate 10 and Interstate 17 corridor. (Photo by Jessica Clark/Cronkite News)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Valley Metro is asking commuters to go the extra mile by, for example, carpooling or taking transit during Rideshare Month this October.

During this time, Valley commuters are encouraged to try alternative modes of transportation to help reduce vehicle emissions.

Participants can log their alternative commutes at ShareTheRide.com for the chance to win weekly and monthly prizes, as well as a grand prize of a one-night stay at the Hilton Phoenix Resort at the Peak. Commuters can also track their impact and earn fun perks at the same time.

Last October, nearly 2,000 Valley commuters participated in Rideshare Month by carpooling, vanpooling, riding transit, biking and teleworking, according to a press release. That saved 730,485 miles from being traveled.

“Rideshare Month is more than a campaign; it’s an opportunity for each of us to directly contribute to a cleaner, more sustainable environment,” Valley Metro’s Abigail Cooksey-Williams said in the release.

“By choosing alternate modes of transportation, not only are we reducing congestion and emissions, but we’re also paving the way for innovative, community-oriented commuting solutions.”

