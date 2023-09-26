PHOENIX — The city of Surprise announced last week it will officially start building a new public safety and recreational campus on Thursday.

The city teamed up with LEA Architects and Willmeng Construct to build the campus on a 19-acre parcel of land near Cactus and Perryville roads, according to a Sept. 21 press release.

Said campus will host a multiple pools, including one for family fun — and others for more intense purposes.

“There will be a competitive swimming pool with shade structures for spectators, allowing Surprise to host local meets, as well as national swim clubs and collegiate meets,” the city announced.

What else to expect from the new public safety and recreational campus

The city will also start to build a new park adjacent to the aquatic center. Said park will offer “a fire station themed splash pad, as well as ramadas and a playground with accessible and adaptive play areas,” Surprise said.

The fire station themed splash pad will match a new fire station, which is needed to help maintain the city’s service levels, officials said.

Although construction will kick off on Thursday, the project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2025, city leaders said.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.