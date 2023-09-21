Close
Correction: Mass-Killings-List story

Sep 21, 2023, 11:51 AM

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


In a list published Sept. 21, 2023, about mass killings, The Associated Press erroneously reported the location of one killing. It happened in Lake Township, Ohio, not Uniontown.

Correction: Mass-Killings-List story