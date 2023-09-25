PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department released body camera footage related to an early September shooting in Glendale on Friday.

Officials said the incident began at around 6:40 p.m. when officers got an emergency call of aggravated assault near Indian School Road and 85th Avenue.

“During the initial investigation, it was learned the victim was robbed of his car at gun point,” the city announcement said. “Patrol officers worked with the victim and using the vehicle’s GPS, they tracked the car into the city of Glendale.”

Officers with the Phoenix PD began negotiations with their suspect at a house near 91st and Glendale avenues, the announcement said. After 24 minutes, the suspect allegedly left the house and walked to the end of the house’s driveway.

Despite officers’ commands, the man allegedly pointed a handgun towards the officers. At this time, three officers opened fire, the announcement said.

While trying to clear the property, the officers noticed “a strong odor of gas” coming from the house, leading them to evacuate the immediate area, officials said. Ultimately, they found out a green propane canister had been left on, police said.

What happened next?

After officials made sure the scene was safe, the man was pronounced dead, police said.

They found the gun the man had displayed next to his body. “It was determined to be a pellet gun resembling a semi-automatic handgun,” police said.

According to the Friday announcement, the three officers who shot at the suspect have around six, seven and eight years of service with the Maryvale Estrella Mountain Precinct.

“Conclusions about whether the actions of the officers are consistent with department policy and the law will not be made until all facts are known,” the city said. “Once the criminal investigation is complete it will then be reviewed by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.”

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.