Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Gov. Hobbs to grant $10 million to Nogales Police Department for border security

Sep 22, 2023, 3:00 PM

A Border Patrol officer sits inside his car as he guards the US/Mexico border fence, in Nogales, Ar...

A Border Patrol officer sits inside his car as he guards the US/Mexico border fence, in Nogales, Arizona, on February 9, 2019. (Photo by Ariana Drehsler / AFP) (Photo by ARIANA DREHSLER/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by ARIANA DREHSLER/AFP via Getty Images)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs announced Friday a $10 million grant that will help the Nogales Police Department protect the U.S.-Mexico border.

Specifically, the grant will help the department buy communications technology to support communities near the border, officials said.

“Time and again I’ve asked the Biden administration for assistance at the border, but instead they have chosen to redirect resources to speed the release of migrants without the support and coordination our local communities deserve,” Hobbs said in a statement.

RELATED STORIES

Hobbs called out the recent decisions from Customs and Border Protection, which reassigned personnel from five of Arizona’s ports of entry.

Those who formerly worked at Arizona’s ports of entry now expedite migrants through immigration processing, she said. That leads to a boost in street releases in border communities — and a shifting of responsibility from federal powers to local leaders.

“Arizona is being overwhelmed and we can’t afford to lose manpower at our ports of entry,” Hobbs said. “I’m glad to deliver border security resources to our communities, but the federal government needs to do its job and take action to ensure our border is secure and the migration process is orderly and humane.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

During the equinox, the Earth’s axis and its orbit line up so that both hemispheres get an equal ...

Associated Press

The fall equinox is here. What does that mean?

The equinox arrives on Saturday, marking the start of the fall season for the Northern Hemisphere. But what does that actually mean?

10 minutes ago

Tempe police officer Candance Kanavel is competing in the Miss USA pagaent. (City of Tempe)...

Danny Shapiro

Tempe police officer to compete in Miss USA Pageant as Miss Arizona

A Tempe police officer will trade in her badge for a crown next week when she competes in the Miss USA Pageant as Miss Arizona.

2 hours ago

Chandler residents can apply to 4 new assistance programs...

Serena O'Sullivan

New programs help Chandler residents with neighborhood improvements

Chandler residents could soon say goodbye to cracked sidewalks, cat colonies and loneliness thanks to four city assistance programs.

4 hours ago

North High School...

KTAR.com

Student at North High School in Phoenix arrested after being found with handgun

A student at North High School in Phoenix was arrested Thursday after he was found with a handgun on campus, authorities said.

5 hours ago

A photo posted to the Old Station Subs Facebook page in 2014 shows the downtown Phoenix sandwich sh...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix sandwich shop owner still feels weight of fight over Zone homeless encampment

A Phoenix sandwich shop owner is still feeling the weight of a four-year battle after a favorable ruling in the Zone homeless encampment lawsuit.

6 hours ago

Mugshot of Christina Pasqualetto of Gilbert, Arizona, who is accused of shooting her estrange husba...

KTAR.com

Gilbert woman accused of shooting husband because he wanted divorce

A Gilbert woman was arrested after allegedly shooting her estranged husband in Prescott, apparently because he wanted a divorce.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Gov. Hobbs to grant $10 million to Nogales Police Department for border security