PHOENIX — A student at North High School in Phoenix was arrested Thursday after he was found with a handgun on campus, authorities said.

A school resource officer alerted administration at about 2:20 p.m. that a student could be in possession of a weapon, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers contacted the student, who was in possession of the handgun, according to police.

There were no specific threats to students or staff, police added.

The student was booked on several felony charges.

North High School is located at 12th Street and Thomas Road.

No other information was available.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.