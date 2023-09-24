The town of Gilbert has approved the $18.4 million purchase of 18 acres of land in the city’s historic Heritage District.

In a unanimous vote that came without discussion during their regular meeting on Sept. 19, Town Council members gave the go-ahead to buy the land between North Neely Street and the southeastern side of the Union Pacific Railroad tracks that cut through the Heritage District.

The land is just south of the Western Canal, city documents show, and has been in use as a lumberyard. It is to the west of the Heritage District’s main area and is identified in the district’s master plan as part of a long-range planning area that could include multifamily development.

The city’s master plan for the Heritage District lists the preferred use for portion of the purchased land as transit or multifamily, with recommended uses for the long-range area including a transit center of approximately 4.3 acres. Another portion of the land is marked out in the plan for a park and water retention area. The plan envisions a park that can accommodate large events. Rezoning would be required in that area for those uses.

