PHOENIX — A woman died after getting hit by a vehicle early Friday while she was walking across a west Phoenix street, authorities said.

Detectives are trying to locate the vehicle, which fled the scene near 91st Avenue and Indian School Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers responded to the area around 1:15 a.m. and found the woman, whose name was not released, with serious injuries.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

According to preliminary information, investigators believe the pedestrian was crossing Indian School Road midblock when she was struck by an eastbound vehicle.

No other details were made available. The investigation into the hit-and-run incident is ongoing.

Anybody with information about the case was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

Silent Witness tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.