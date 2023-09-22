Chandler residents can apply to 4 new assistance programs...

PHOENIX — Chandler residents could soon say goodbye to cracked sidewalks, cat colonies and loneliness. They now have access to several programs that provide financial help for all sorts of woes, officials said.

In a Thursday announcement, the city of Chandler said it is now accepting applications for various assistance programs.

East Valley residents, both in HOAs and traditional neighborhoods, can apply for financial help for neighborhood improvements, social engagement and cat colony management, officials said.

“Applications will be accepted online at Chandler Neighborhood Assistance through May 15, 2024, or until all fiscal year 2023-24 funds have been awarded,” the city’s announcement said.

What new programs can help Chandler residents?

There are four initiatives that are now open for applications, officials said.

Firstly, the Neighborhood Initiative Community Engagement Assistance (NICE) program provides up to $1,200 in funding and aims to strengthen the social connections in the Chandler community through education and neighborhood improvements.

Two other programs are designed to help fix up neighborhoods:

HOA Matching Assistance Program: This program offers up to $12,000 in funding and is meant for HOA neighborhoods. It can be used to improve landscaping, entryway signs, fencing, walkways, fountains in common areas, and neighborhood entryways. HOAs can apply for this funding every three years.

Neighborhood Enhancement Assistance Program: Similar to the HOA program, this one also provides up to $12,000 in funding. It is for traditional neighborhoods (those without HOAs) and can be used for similar improvements. Traditional neighborhoods can apply for this funding every three years.

Lastly, the Trap, Neuter and Return (TNR) for Feral Cats Assistance program provides up to $1,000 in funding to help reduce feral cat colonies in Chandler. That funding will help provide education and neighborhood involvement activities, the city said. Neighborhoods can re-apply for these funds grant every 12 months.

How to access these solutions

To apply for these programs, your neighborhood must be registered with the city. You can find information on how to register on the Neighborhood Registration website.

These programs have different funding limits and application timelines, so make sure to check the details and register your neighborhood if you’re interested in applying. If you have questions, you can call the provided contact number for more information.

