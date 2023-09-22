Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Westbound Interstate 10 in West Valley only weekend freeway closure

Sep 22, 2023, 4:15 AM

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)...

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A closure of westbound Interstate 10 in the West Valley is the only one scheduled on freeways this weekend, according to state transportation officials.

Westbound I-10 will be closed from Dysart Road to Loop 303 from 11 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday for pavement sealing.

The westbound on-ramps at 107th Avenue, Avondale Boulevard and Fairway Drive will also be closed.

Westbound I-10 will also be closed from Loop 303 to Verrado Way from 11 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday for pavement sealing.

RELATED STORIES

The Loop 303 ramps to westbound I-10 will be closed.

Are there other Valley freeway restrictions this weekend?

Eastbound I-10 will be narrowed to three lanes near 32nd Street from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for traffic shift.

The eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 24th and 32nd streets, and the U.S. 60 HOV ramp to westbound I-10 will be closed.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona Reps. Andy Biggs, left, and Eli Crane are seen together in a file photo. They were among fi...

Alexandria Cullen and Adrienne Washington/Cronkite News

Arizona Reps. Biggs, Crane vote to block defense bill as shutdown looms

Two Arizona lawmakers were among five GOP House members who broke ranks Thursday and voted to block the defense authorization bill.

3 minutes ago

Robert Wolff, 86, is the subject of a Silver Alert issued out of Wickenburg, Arizona, on Friday, Se...

KTAR.com

86-year-old Wickenburg man goes missing, prompting Silver Alert

Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Friday morning for an 86-year-old Wickenburg man went missing a day earlier.

43 minutes ago

(City of Phoenix Screenshot)...

Balin Overstolz McNair

Phoenix City Council passes long-awaited short-term rental restrictions

The change effectively moves the city from a list-keeping registration process to one where the city will give out licenses to allow property owners to operate short-term rentals.

3 hours ago

Sammy Hagar joins Alice Cooper onstage during the Power Of Love Gala at MGM Grand Garden Arena on F...

Kevin Stone

Here’s what we know about 2023 version of Alice Cooper’s Christmas Pudding benefit

The date and star-studded lineup are set for the 21st edition of Alice Cooper’s Christmas Pudding benefit concert in Phoenix.

3 hours ago

Aerial view of Arizona State Fair, Ballet Under the Stars and Luis Miguel...

KTAR.com

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Sept. 22-24

There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as attending the Arizona State Fair, Cardinals game or a concert.

3 hours ago

A border wall constructed of shipping containers and topped with concertina wire, built on federal ...

Brandon Gray

Shipping container border wall cases involving federal government and Arizona dismissed

Two cases between Arizona and Federal officials involving shipping containers at the U.S.-Mexico border were voluntarily dismissed, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Westbound Interstate 10 in West Valley only weekend freeway closure