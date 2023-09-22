PHOENIX — A closure of westbound Interstate 10 in the West Valley is the only one scheduled on freeways this weekend, according to state transportation officials.

Westbound I-10 will be closed from Dysart Road to Loop 303 from 11 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday for pavement sealing.

The westbound on-ramps at 107th Avenue, Avondale Boulevard and Fairway Drive will also be closed.

Westbound I-10 will also be closed from Loop 303 to Verrado Way from 11 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday for pavement sealing.

The Loop 303 ramps to westbound I-10 will be closed.

Are there other Valley freeway restrictions this weekend?

Eastbound I-10 will be narrowed to three lanes near 32nd Street from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for traffic shift.

The eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 24th and 32nd streets, and the U.S. 60 HOV ramp to westbound I-10 will be closed.

