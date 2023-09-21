Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Prosecutors seek to show enhanced bodycam video of Elijah McClain’s fatal encounter with police

Sep 20, 2023, 9:20 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — Prosecutors on Thursday sought to present enhanced body camera footage of Denver-area police officers struggling with Elijah McClain and putting the Black man in a neck hold before he was sedated by paramedics and later died, in a 2019 case raised up by protesters as a searing example of excessive force used against people of color.

David Notowitz, an expert in audio and video forensics, testified that he brightens dark video footage and removes distracting sounds like sirens to help present a clearer picture of what was captured by body camera footage, for use in criminal trials.

The raw footage has been publicly released, and includes McClain pleading with officers and telling them “I can’t breathe.”

However, the enhanced footage compiled by Notowitz — a paid expert for the prosecution — has not been previously shown. Defense attorneys for the officers said they were likely to object to at least some of that footage, which they described as manipulated video.

The case against officers in suburban Aurora is the first of several trials stemming from McClain’s death, which along with the killings of George Floyd and others have fueled police reforms in Colorado and other states. Officials have determined the sedative played a key role in McClain’s death, and Colorado police are now banned from using that type of neck hold.

McClain, a 23-year-old massage therapist, was stopped while walking home late at night from a convenience store. A 911 caller had reported him as “sketchy.” If prosecutors can convince jurors the stop was unjustified, that would undermine any argument that McClain’s injuries were a result of the officers just doing their jobs.

Officers Randy Roedema and Jason Rosenblatt are both charged with criminally negligent homicide, manslaughter and assault, all felonies. They have pleaded not guilty but have never spoken publicly about the allegations. A third officer and two paramedics charged in McClain’s death are scheduled for trial later this year.

The Aug. 24, 2019 confrontation at was captured in detail by police body camera video, which prosecutors began introducing as evidence through their first witness, Lt. Delbert Tisdale, who oversees the bodycam program at the Aurora Police Department and was not present during the fatal encounter.

Lawyers for the two sides painted contrasting pictures of the struggle in opening statements Wednesday. The officers ignored McClain’s pleas for help, the prosecution said, and failed to follow their own training. Defense attorneys said the death was tragic but wasn’t the officers’ fault, and sought to shift blame to the paramedics.

Prosecutor Jonathan Bunge said the officers violated department policies by using excessive force against McClain, who was unarmed, and failing to deescalate the situation.

McClain threw up repeatedly after the neck hold and was drowning in his own vomit, according to Bunge. “He is drifting further and further toward death. The sedative is the last thing he needs.”

Rosenblatt’s attorney, Harvey Steinberg, argued that the officers had no choice but to stop McClain after the 911 call. He added that McClain showed “continued resistance” after he was stopped and the officers were forced to respond accordingly.

“Please be fair and don’t allow emotion or sympathy come into it,” Steinberg told jurors. “And don’t let politics enter into this at all.”

Roedema’s attorney, Reid Elkus, said the officers’ actions were in line with department policies and their own training.

“Just because a tragedy occurred doesn’t mean criminality occurred,” Elkus said. McClain was stopped in a “high-crime area,” and officers repeatedly told him to halt before he complied, Elkus said.

Officer Nathan Woodyard, who is set to go on trial later this year, was the first to approach McClain and was soon joined by Roedema and Rosenblatt.

McClain, using earbuds, initially kept walking. Within 10 seconds, Woodyard put his hands on McClain, turning him around. As McClain tried to escape his grip, Woodyard said, “Relax, or I’m going to have to change this situation.”

The encounter quickly escalated, with officers taking him to the ground and putting him in a neck hold.

After the sedative injection, McClain suffered cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital and was pronounced dead three days later.

Elkus, the defense lawyer, blamed McClain’s death on paramedics who took control of his care at the scene.

“After being injected with ketamine, that’s when Mr. McClain’s pulse stopped,” Elkus said. “Mr. McClain died because paramedic (Jeremy) Cooper injected him with 1.7, 1.8 times the ketamine for someone his weight and size.”

Charges were not brought for two years after the fatal episode, largely because local prosecutors said the coroner’s office could not determine exactly how McClain died.

But a revised coroner’s report issued in 2021 found the cause of death was complications from ketamine. McClain weighed 140 pounds (64 kilograms), and he overdosed because he received a higher dose than recommended for someone of his size, pathologist Stephen Cina found.

Cina has said he couldn’t rule out whether the stress of being held down by the officers may have contributed to McClain’s death.

Prosecutors played numerous bodycam clips Wednesday, including one in which they said McClain spoke his last words: “Please help me.”

United States News

Associated Press

1.5 million people asked to conserve water in Seattle because of statewide drought

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Public Utilities is asking about 1.5 million customers in the Seattle area to use less water as drought conditions continue throughout most of the state. Residents on Thursday were asked to stop watering their lawns, to reduce shower time, to only run full laundry machines and dishwashers, and to fix leaking […]

31 minutes ago

Associated Press

Wisconsin Republicans propose impeaching top elections official after disputed vote to fire her

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A group of Republican Wisconsin lawmakers on Thursday proposed impeaching the battleground state’s top elections official as Democrats wage a legal battle to keep the nonpartisan administrator in office. Democrats say the GOP-controlled state Senate acted illegitimately when it voted along party lines last week to oust Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator […]

42 minutes ago

Associated Press

Wildfire-prone California to consider new rules for property insurance pricing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A new plan from California’s insurance commissioner aims to stop the nation’s top insurers from leaving the wildfire-prone state by letting them consider climate risks when setting their prices. Unlike most states, California tightly restricts how insurance companies can price policies. Companies aren’t allowed to factor in current or future risks […]

45 minutes ago

Associated Press

Former Mississippi Democratic Party chair sues to reinstate himself, saying his ouster was improper

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The former chair of Mississippi’s Democratic Party has filed a lawsuit seeking to reinstate himself as its leader, arguing that he was improperly ousted in July. Tyree Irving, a former appellate judge who had chaired the state party since 2020, was voted out by a majority of party officials at a […]

2 hours ago

Media magnate Rupert Murdoch says he will step down as the leader of Fox News' parent company and h...

Associated Press

Who are Rupert Murdoch’s children? What to know about the media magnate’s successor and family

NEW YORK (AP) — Media magnate Rupert Murdoch on Monday announced that he would be stepping down as the leader of both Fox News’ parent company and his News Corp media holdings — with his son, Lachlan, set to take his place. Through his decades-long career, Murdoch, 92, built an empire — beginning with his […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Remains of Michigan soldier killed in Korean War accounted for after 73 years

DETROIT (AP) — The remains of an 18-year-old Army corporal from Detroit who was killed in the Korean War in 1950 have been identified, officials said Thursday. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced that Cpl. Lewis W. Hill was accounted for on May 22 after agency scientists identified his remains using dental and anthropological analysis […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Prosecutors seek to show enhanced bodycam video of Elijah McClain’s fatal encounter with police