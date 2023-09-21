Police locate parents of boy found without adults around in Glendale
Sep 21, 2023, 1:08 PM | Updated: 1:21 pm
(Glendale Police Department Photo)
PHOENIX — The parents of young boy found alone in Glendale were located shortly after police put out a request for help identifying him Thursday.
The child, who is nonverbal, was originally found at noon with no adults around in a residential area near 55th Avenue south of Greenway Road, the Glendale Police Department said.
Police made a request for help identifying the child on social media around 12:50 p.m. An update 14 minutes later said the boy’s parents had been located.
The parents have been located. Thank you for your assistance! https://t.co/Dj2uwLIpkv
— Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) September 21, 2023
The boy is believed to be 3-4 years old and may have special needs, police said.
No other information was made available.
