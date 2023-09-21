PHOENIX — The parents of young boy found alone in Glendale were located shortly after police put out a request for help identifying him Thursday.

The child, who is nonverbal, was originally found at noon with no adults around in a residential area near 55th Avenue south of Greenway Road, the Glendale Police Department said.

Police made a request for help identifying the child on social media around 12:50 p.m. An update 14 minutes later said the boy’s parents had been located.

The boy is believed to be 3-4 years old and may have special needs, police said.

No other information was made available.

