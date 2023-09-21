PHOENIX — A suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection with the murder of a woman at a west Phoenix shopping plaza two weeks earlier.

Leovigildo Barragan Eraujo, 47, is accused of murdering 37-year-old Erika Gerardo, whose body was found in the area of 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard around 3 p.m. on Sept. 4, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Gerardo’s body had “obvious signs of trauma” and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident occurred at an outdoor mall anchored by a Walmart Supercenter just south of Desert Sky Mall.

Eraujo was booked on multiple charges, including murder.

No other information was available.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.