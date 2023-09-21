Suspect arrested after woman found dead at west Phoenix shopping plaza
Sep 21, 2023, 11:00 AM
(MCSO Mugshot)
PHOENIX — A suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection with the murder of a woman at a west Phoenix shopping plaza two weeks earlier.
Leovigildo Barragan Eraujo, 47, is accused of murdering 37-year-old Erika Gerardo, whose body was found in the area of 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard around 3 p.m. on Sept. 4, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Gerardo’s body had “obvious signs of trauma” and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident occurred at an outdoor mall anchored by a Walmart Supercenter just south of Desert Sky Mall.
Eraujo was booked on multiple charges, including murder.
No other information was available.
