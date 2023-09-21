Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Volunteer Scottsdale high school football coach accused of child sex crimes in Nebraska

Sep 21, 2023, 8:50 AM | Updated: 9:25 am

A man is seen in handcuffs in a stock photo. Nicholas Murphy, 43, made his initial appearance in a ...

A man is seen in handcuffs in a stock photo. Nicholas Murphy, 43, made his initial appearance in a Nebraska federal court Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, on a charge of transportation of a minor for the purpose of engaging in criminal sexual activity. Murphy had been a volunteer football coach at a Scottsdale, Arizona, high school. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A volunteer football coach at a Scottsdale high school has been accused of child sex crimes in Nebraska, authorities said.

Nicholas Murphy, 43, made his initial appearance in federal court Wednesday on a charge of transportation of a minor for the purpose of engaging in criminal sexual activity, the FBI said.

According to Omaha TV station WOWT, Murphy is accused of taking a female younger than 18 from Omaha to Tucson in October 2021.

A judge ordered him to stop coaching while he awaits trial because he is not allowed to have contact with minors, the station reported.

RELATED STORIES

How did Scottsdale district respond to Murphy’s arrest?

Murphy had been working with the Desert Mountain High School freshman football team as a volunteer. He wasn’t employed by the school or the Scottsdale Unified School District.

The district sent the following message to Desert Mountain families Wednesday night:

Earlier this evening we learned that one of our volunteer freshman football coaches has been indicted in the state of Nebraska. We want you to know that this person cleared a background check and had level one fingerprint clearance prior to being permitted to volunteer with our program. Upon learning of these out-of-state legal proceedings, he will no longer be volunteering with our program or anywhere in our district.

Should you believe that anyone in our district is behaving in an inappropriate manner with a student, we urge you to report it immediately. The safety and security of our students is our top priority.

Authorities seek help identifying other possible victims

Murphy co-owned the Dance Authority dance studio in Omaha from 2012 to 2022, the FBI said. He sold the studio and moved to Scottsdale with his family last year, according to WOWT.

The FBI and the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office have asked the public for help identifying other potential victims who attended the Murphy’s dance studio. Information can be submitted online or by calling the FBI Omaha field office at 402-493-8688.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

ADOT updates its 25-year transportation plan each five years. (Pixabay Photo)...

Serena O'Sullivan

ADOT shares its 25-year Long Range Transportation Plan with the public

ADOT said its Long Range Transportation Plan public on Wednesday. The 25-year future plan outlined funding, projects and other details.

11 minutes ago

scottsdale patrol vehicle parked behind caution tape...

KTAR.com

Scottsdale man forced to withdraw money from ATM after home invasion

A north Scottsdale man was robbed in a home invasion early Wednesday and forced to pull out money from an ATM.

2 hours ago

Animal shelters in Arizona are seeing a growing number of Huskies enter the shelter system....

Colton Krolak

Here’s why Maricopa County is seeing a rise in Huskies in shelters

Animal shelters in Arizona are seeing a growing number of Huskies enter the shelter system making them among the most common breeds in shelters.

6 hours ago

Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks announced approximately $240 million in awards for the e...

Kevin Stone

Research and development hub based at ASU gets nearly $40M in funding from CHIPS Act

A regional innovation hub based at Arizona State University was awarded nearly $40 million in federal funding to promote technological advances.

6 hours ago

Four schools in Arizona were recently recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2023 by the U....

SuElen Rivera

4 Arizona schools named as 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools

Four schools in Arizona were recently recognized as 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education. 

6 hours ago

bowls of different ice cream dishes at Tom's Incredible Ice Cream...

KTAR.com

Tom’s Incredible Ice Cream serving free scoops during Scottsdale grand opening Friday

Tom's Incredible Ice Cream is set to debut this Friday near Old Town at Scottsdale Road and Second Street.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Volunteer Scottsdale high school football coach accused of child sex crimes in Nebraska