PHOENIX – A volunteer football coach at a Scottsdale high school has been accused of child sex crimes in Nebraska, authorities said.

Nicholas Murphy, 43, made his initial appearance in federal court Wednesday on a charge of transportation of a minor for the purpose of engaging in criminal sexual activity, the FBI said.

According to Omaha TV station WOWT, Murphy is accused of taking a female younger than 18 from Omaha to Tucson in October 2021.

A judge ordered him to stop coaching while he awaits trial because he is not allowed to have contact with minors, the station reported.

How did Scottsdale district respond to Murphy’s arrest?

Murphy had been working with the Desert Mountain High School freshman football team as a volunteer. He wasn’t employed by the school or the Scottsdale Unified School District.

The district sent the following message to Desert Mountain families Wednesday night:

Earlier this evening we learned that one of our volunteer freshman football coaches has been indicted in the state of Nebraska. We want you to know that this person cleared a background check and had level one fingerprint clearance prior to being permitted to volunteer with our program. Upon learning of these out-of-state legal proceedings, he will no longer be volunteering with our program or anywhere in our district. Should you believe that anyone in our district is behaving in an inappropriate manner with a student, we urge you to report it immediately. The safety and security of our students is our top priority.

Authorities seek help identifying other possible victims

Murphy co-owned the Dance Authority dance studio in Omaha from 2012 to 2022, the FBI said. He sold the studio and moved to Scottsdale with his family last year, according to WOWT.

The FBI and the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office have asked the public for help identifying other potential victims who attended the Murphy’s dance studio. Information can be submitted online or by calling the FBI Omaha field office at 402-493-8688.

