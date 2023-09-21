PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said the state is prepared to keep Grand Canyon National Park open regardless of a government shutdown.

Grand Canyon would remain open by the use of Executive Order 2018-01, which says the director of Arizona State Parks and Trails will recommend a plan to continue operations at the park during a shutdown.

The park would stay open to ensure those living and working in it aren’t impacted by the gridlock that would happen if Congress doesn’t reach the deadline at the end of this month to fund the government.

Hobbs also highlighted in a press release the importance of keeping the park open, noting that just last year approximately $759 million was spent from 4.7 million visitors, which created 9,990 jobs, $346 million in labor income and $1 billion in economic output in gateway economies.

“Arizona should not have to suffer because of the federal government’s inaction,” Hobbs said in the release. “The Grand Canyon is a pillar of our state and provides good paying jobs for hundreds of Arizonans while showcasing one of the seven natural wonders of the world to those who visit.

“I am proud to offer resources to keep the park open and am committed to ensuring Arizonans are protected from Washington’s failure.”

Funding to keep the park open is provided through the Arizona Lottery.

