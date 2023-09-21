Close
Scottsdale man forced to withdraw money from ATM after home invasion

Sep 21, 2023, 7:43 AM

scottsdale patrol vehicle parked behind caution tape...

A north Scottsdale man was robbed in a home invasion early Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, and forced to pull out money from an ATM, authorities said. (Facebook File Photo/Scottsdale Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Scottsdale Police Department)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A north Scottsdale man was robbed in a home invasion early Wednesday and forced to pull out money from an ATM, authorities said.

The robbery happened around 2 a.m. near Pima and Westland roads, the Scottsdale Police Department said.

Multiple suspects forced their way into the victim’s residence and took his credit cards, police said.

The suspects then drove the victim to an ATM, where he was forced to withdraw money from his account.

The victim was left at a Walmart parking lot near Loop 101 Pima Freeway and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, about 13 miles south of his home.

Preliminary information suggests the robbery was an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

No additional information was available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

