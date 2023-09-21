Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for woman last seen in Phoenix

Sep 20, 2023, 8:43 PM | Updated: 8:47 pm

A Silver Alert was issued for 30-year-old Bobby Holmes in Phoenix. (Arizona Department of Public Safety)

(Arizona Department of Public Safety)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman last seen Tuesday near 35th Street and Pinochet Avenue in Phoenix.

Bobbie Holmes, 30, went missing in the area around 8 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Holmes is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds.

Officials said she was last seen wearing black leggings, a white tank top shirt and black high heel shoes.

Holmes suffers from developmental delay and functions as a 13-year-old.

She also suffers from a medical condition and needs medication on a regular basis.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Phoneix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121.

Silver Alert issued for woman last seen in Phoenix