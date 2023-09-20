Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

A 96-year-old federal judge is barred from hearing cases in a bitter fight over her mental fitness

Sep 20, 2023, 12:10 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A 96-year-old U.S. federal appeals court judge was barred Wednesday from hearing cases for a year after a panel said she refused to undergo medical testing amid concerns that she is no longer mentally fit to serve on the bench.

It’s the latest development in an unusually public and bitter fight over whether Judge Pauline Newman should continue to serve on the Washington-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit that has sparked a lawsuit and turned judges against one another.

Newman, a President Ronald Reagan appointee who has been on the court for nearly four decades, insists that she remains physically and mentally fit to decide matters of the law, and has accused her colleagues of making baseless claims in an effort to push her out because of her age.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit is one of 13 U.S. appellate courts. It hears cases on issues like government contracts, patents and trademarks. Federal judges chosen by presidents and confirmed by the U.S. Senate are appointed for life, and there’s no mandatory retirement age.

The Federal Circuit’s Judicial Council, which is made up of Newman’s colleagues, said the suspension was necessary because the longest-serving judge on the court won’t cooperate with an investigation into her mental fitness despite “reasonable concerns” that she “suffers from a disability preventing her from effectively discharging the duties of her office.”

The Judicial Council’s order said the suspension could be renewed after a year if she continues not to cooperate, or could be rescinded if she decides to comply. The decision suspended her from hearing new cases, though there are no old cases either because was already suspended since April amid the investigation, according to her attorney, Greg Dolin said.

Dolin said they will be seeking review from another committee that oversees the judicial conduct nationwide. He said they believe the sanction is “flatly illegal,” and that the process has been seriously flawed.

“The Judicial Council has been willing to grab onto as fact any allegation to support what appears to be a predetermined conclusion,” he said.

Newman filed a federal lawsuit in May against her fellow judges over the investigation, which Newman’s lawyers say was launched after she refused to resign despite demands from Chief Judge Kimberly Moore that she step down.

The Judicial Council said interviews with court staff point to “significant mental deterioration including memory loss, confusion, lack of comprehension, paranoia, anger, hostility, and severe agitation.” The order said the judge had also “amassed a troubling backlog of cases” and was lagging behind her colleagues in issuing opinions.

“Judge Newman has been having trouble recalling events, conversations, and information just days old and having trouble comprehending basic information that court staff communicate to her,” the council wrote.

Newman’s lawyers say the recommendation that she be suspended ignored evidence, “including a statement from a qualified neurologist that Judge Newman’s ‘cognitive function is sufficient to continue her participation in her court’s proceedings,'” as well as data showing there has been no decrease in her productivity.

“Were the committee formed to investigate these baseless allegations actually interested in ascertaining the truth of the matter— that Judge Newman, despite her age, is in no way disabled — it could have done so months ago,” her attorneys wrote in a response.

“Instead, Chief Judge Moore and the committee she appointed have been interested in one thing and one thing only — keeping Judge Newman off the bench via the exercise of raw power unconstrained by statutory requirements, constitutional limits, any notions of due process, conflict of interest rules, or even basic fairness,” they wrote.

____

Richer reported from Boston.

United States News

Associated Press

Seattle City Council OKs law to prosecute for having and using drugs such as fentanyl in public

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council on Tuesday adopted a controlled substance law after rejecting it earlier this summer, making the possession and public use of drugs such as fentanyl a gross misdemeanor. The council voted to approve the measure by a 6-3 vote on Tuesday, aligning the city’s code with a new state […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Pennsylvania state government will prepare to start using AI in its operations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania state government will prepare to use artificial intelligence in its operations, Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro said Wednesday, as states are increasingly trying to gauge the impact of AI and how to regulate it. Shapiro, speaking at a news conference at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, said his administration is convening […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Family of man who died while being admitted to psychiatric hospital agrees to $8.5M settlement

HENRICO, Va. (AP) — The family of a man who died while handcuffed and pinned to the floor for about 11 minutes as he was being admitted to a Virginia pscyhiatric hospital has reached an $8.5 million settlement with the state, county and the sheriff whose deputies were involved in restraining the man. A judge […]

2 hours ago

Former Connecticut U.S. Attorney Nora Dannehy appears at her Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, confirmatio...

Associated Press

Former federal prosecutor who resigned from Trump-Russia probe says she left over concerns with Barr

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former top federal prosecutor who resigned from the investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe said Wednesday she left because of her concerns with then-U.S. Attorney General William Barr’s public comments about possibly releasing an interim report before the 2020 presidential election and the fact that she strongly disagreed […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Iconic Budweiser Clydesdales will no longer have their tails shortened

The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales will no longer have their tails shortened using a common, yet controversial, procedure that has drawn the ire of animal activists, parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev announced Wednesday. The brewer said in a statement that the change was made earlier this year, stressing that the safety of the horses was a “top […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Ohio’s political mapmakers are going back to work after Republican infighting caused a week’s delay

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Redistricting Commission was set to get back to business Wednesday after two Republican legislative leaders who may be rivals for the House speakership next year settled a political dispute that delayed the time-crunched panel’s work by a week. Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine had reconvened the commission Sept. 13, […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

A 96-year-old federal judge is barred from hearing cases in a bitter fight over her mental fitness