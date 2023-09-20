Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Gateway East airport business park in Mesa announces first tenant

Sep 20, 2023, 11:30 AM

(XNRGY Rendering)...

(XNRGY Rendering)

(XNRGY Rendering)

PHOENIX — The first tenant has signed a lease at a Mesa airport business park and will make the location its national headquarters.

XNRGY Climate Systems will use more than 250,000 square feet of space at Gateway East, a business park located near Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.

The commercial climate control systems company will construct a research and production facility and office space. XNRGY has the option to build an additional 750,000 square feet of manufacturing space.

The Canadian-based company designs, engineers and manufactures solutions focused on reducing carbon footprint, water usage and energy consumption.

XNRGY will bring more than 1,200 jobs to Mesa.

“This expansion is reflective of our steadfast commitment to our customers by providing them with additional production capacity, shorter lead times and the latest climate tech innovations,” XNRGY founder Wais Jalali said in a press release.

“I am excited to embark on this next stage of growth with our valued partner, The Boyer Company, to better serve our customers.”

Gateway East encompasses 273 acres at Ellsworth and Williams Field roads with The Boyer Company as the master developer.

The first phase of construction is expected to use 100 acres and house restaurants and hotels in addition to office space.

“Gateway East will be a first-class airport business park, creating thousands of jobs for Phoenix East Valley residents,’ Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority (PMGAA) Board Chairman Chip Wilson said in the release.

“We are ecstatic that XNRGY will be the first of many high-quality employers making investments in this area.”

