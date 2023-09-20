Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Puppies training to be future assistance dogs earn their wings at Detroit-area airport

Sep 19, 2023, 10:12 PM

A puppy sits on an airplane during a training exercise held at Detroit Metropolitan Airport Tuesday...

A puppy sits on an airplane during a training exercise held at Detroit Metropolitan Airport Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Romulus, Mich. Five dogs and their trainers visited the airport as part of an effort to acclimate the pups to one of the many settings they may experience later in life when they become assistance dogs for people with disabilities. (AP Photo/Mike Householder)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mike Householder)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) — Five puppies learning to be assistance dogs had a howling good time Tuesday during a training exercise at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

During the training, the quintet of pooches and their trainers walked through a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint, rode an elevated tram and boarded an airplane.

It was all part of an effort to acclimate the dogs to one of the many settings they may experience later in life. The training was led by Paws With A Cause — a Wayland, Michigan-based nonprofit that oversees the custom training of puppies that become assistance dogs for people with disabilities. The group pairs puppies with volunteers who raise and socialize the dogs for the first year of their lives.

“Eventually, when they’re placed with our clients, they may well need to fly with them,” said Liz Hood, who coordinates foster puppy curriculum for the organization. “So, if they have this exposure now while they’re young, then it means it’s not going to be a big deal for them when they’re with their clients when they’re older.”

The trainers also take the puppies to grocery stores, libraries, restaurants and doctor’s appointments, Hood said. But the airport provides a unique experience because of its distinct sights and sounds.

The five puppies — Labrador and golden retrievers, and a papillon among them — bounded through the airport, earning more than a few quizzical glances from airline passengers. The dogs shuffled down a jetway and onto a plane, where they nestled at the feet of their trainers, who were seated and provided the pups with treats to stay still.

“One of the main reasons for doing this type of training is so that our puppies become calm and confident in all types of different social situations,” Hood said.

United States News

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Department of Justice, on Aug. 11, 2023, in W...

Associated Press

Attorney General Garland set to face his GOP critics as Justice Department is under heavy scrutiny

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday is set to come face-to-face with his most ardent critics as House Republicans prepare to use a routine oversight hearing to interrogate him about what they claim is the “weaponization” of the Justice Department under President Joe Biden. Garland is appearing before the House Judiciary Committee […]

3 minutes ago

FILE - Former officer Jason Rosenblatt, left, and Aurora Police Officer Randy Roedema, right, atten...

Associated Press

Prosecutors set to lay out case against officers in death of unarmed Black man in Denver suburb

BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — Prosecutors are expected to present opening statements after jury selection wraps up Wednesday in the trial of two police officers charged in the 2019 death of an unarmed Black man who was forcibly detained while walking on a Denver suburb. In the first of several trials stemming from the death of […]

3 hours ago

In this undated photo provided by Rebecca Hale, Marc Tyler Nobleman poses for a portrait. The autho...

Associated Press

A Batman researcher said ‘gay’ in a talk to schoolkids. When asked to censor himself, he quit

ATLANTA (AP) — Marc Tyler Nobleman was supposed to talk to kids about the secret co-creator of Batman, with the aim of inspiring young students in suburban Atlanta’s Forsyth County to research and write. Then the school district told him he had to cut a key point from his presentation — that the artist he […]

4 hours ago

FILE - This combo images shows New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, left, and Arizona Gov. Katie...

Associated Press

State governors from Arizona, New Mexico seek stronger economic ties with Taiwan

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Governors from the Southwestern United States are pursuing stronger business ties with Taiwan in hopes of attracting new foreign investments and jobs to their landlocked states. Trade missions this week have taken New Mexico. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Arizona counterpart Katie Hobbs, both Democrats, to the self-governing island of […]

4 hours ago

FILE - Immigrants from Venezuela are reflected in a marble wall while taking shelter at the Chicago...

Associated Press

Biden’s Democratic allies intensify pressure for asylum-seekers to get work permits

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — As more than 100,000 migrants arrived in New York City over the past year after crossing the border from Mexico, Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul have begged President Joe Biden for one thing, above all others, to ease the crisis: “Let them work,” both Democrats have said repeatedly in […]

5 hours ago

FILE - The Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon Warehous...

Associated Press

Amazon plans to hire 250,000 workers for holiday season. Target says it will add nearly 100,000

Amazon said on Tuesday that it will hire 250,000 full- and part-time workers for the holiday season, a 67% jump compared to last year.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

Puppies training to be future assistance dogs earn their wings at Detroit-area airport