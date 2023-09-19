Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

California law restricting companies’ use of information from kids online is halted by federal judge

Sep 19, 2023, 1:52 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge has halted implementation of a California law intended to restrict companies’ use of information gathered from young internet users in order to protect the privacy of minors.

U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman on Monday granted a preliminary injunction, saying the legislation interferes with firms’ use of the internet in ways the state has failed to justify.

The law would require businesses to report to the state on any product or service they offer on the internet that is likely to be accessed by those under 18, and provide plans to reduce any harms minors might suffer. It would also prohibit businesses from collecting most types of personal information about young internet users, including their physical locations.

“The State has no right to enforce obligations that would essentially press private companies into service as government censors,” Freeman wrote.

The judge wrote that while she is “keenly aware of the myriad harms that may befall children on the internet,” the law singles out for-profit businesses for restrictions that do not apply to other users, such as government agencies or nonprofits.

The law by Assembly Member Buffy Wicks, a Democrat from Oakland, passed both state legislative houses unanimously last year and was due to take effect in July 2024.

It was challenged by NetChoice, a commercial association whose members include Google, Amazon, Meta and TikTok. In a statement to the San Francisco Chronicle, NetChoice attorney Chris Marchese praised the judge’s decision “to prevent regulators from violating the free speech and online privacy rights of Californians, their families and their businesses as our case proceeds.”

Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office said it was disappointed by the ruling and declined to comment further. The state could appeal the injunction to the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, the Chronicle said.

United States News

little girl held by caretaker and teen in graduation gown...

KSL Podcasts

‘Stranger Becomes Neighbor’: Girls in the US who came from Afghanistan

This little girl, who we’ll call Ava, was one of the lucky ones to make it to America during the dangerous and chaotic evacuation of Afghanistan following the United States military withdrawal in August 2021.

50 minutes ago

Associated Press

Adnan Syed calls for investigation into prosecutorial misconduct on protracted legal case

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Adnan Syed, speaking a year after he was released from prison when a judge vacated his conviction in the murder of his ex-girlfriend, emphasized his innocence again on Tuesday, as he faces yet another stage in his long and complex legal odyssey next month in Maryland’s Supreme Court after a lower […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Eighth endangered Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle this year, wildlife officials say

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — An endangered Florida panther was struck and killed by a vehicle, officials said. The 2-year-old male panther’s remains were found Monday along Interstate 75 in Collier County, near the western end of Alligator Alley, wildlife officials said. All eight known panther deaths this year were caused by vehicle collisions, according to […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

After unintended 12-year pause, South Carolina says it has secured drug to resume lethal injections

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has obtained a drug needed to carry out lethal injections and is ready to perform the state’s first execution in over 12 years, officials announced Tuesday. The pause on executions wasn’t official. The state’s supply of the three drugs it used to kill inmates expired and drug companies refused […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Prosecutor begins to review whether Minnesota trooper’s shooting of Black man was justified

An investigation into a Minnesota trooper fatally shooting a Black man has wrapped up, and now it is up to prosecutors to decide if charges are warranted. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that the Minnesota Public Safety Department’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension had submitted the findings of its inquiry into the death of […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Temple University says acting president JoAnne A. Epps has died after collapsing on stage

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Temple University acting president JoAnne A. Epps has died after collapsing at a memorial service Tuesday afternoon, the university said. Epps was transported to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, the university said. She was 72. “There are no words that can describe the gravity and […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

California law restricting companies’ use of information from kids online is halted by federal judge