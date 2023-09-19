PHOENIX — A young child was rushed to the hospital over the weekend after being left unattended in a vehicle in the West Valley, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the area of El Mirage and Camelback roads in Litchfield Park around 7:20 p.m. Sunday and found an unresponsive 3-year-old, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.

“It was determined that the child had been left in the vehicle unattended for an unspecified time,” Sgt. Monica Bretado said in a press release.

The child was in stable but critical condition, MCSO said Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing. No other information was made available.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.