Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Child in critical condition after being left in vehicle in West Valley

Sep 19, 2023, 12:11 PM

File photo of a Maricopa County Sheriff's Office cruiser. Deputies responded to the area of El Mira...

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to the area of El Mirage and Camelback roads in Litchfield Park on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, and found an unresponsive 3-year-old. (Facebook File Photo/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

(Facebook File Photo/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A young child was rushed to the hospital over the weekend after being left unattended in a vehicle in the West Valley, authorities said.

RELATED STORIES

Deputies responded to the area of El Mirage and Camelback roads in Litchfield Park around 7:20 p.m. Sunday and found an unresponsive 3-year-old, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.

“It was determined that the child had been left in the vehicle unattended for an unspecified time,” Sgt. Monica Bretado said in a press release.

The child was in stable but critical condition, MCSO said Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing. No other information was made available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Maricopa County recorder Stephen Richer opens mail-in ballots Nov. 11, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona....

Kevin Stone

Maricopa County recorder says registered voters have part in National Voter Registration Day

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer says people who already are registered shouldn't feel left out on National Voter Registration Day.

1 hour ago

Follow @suelenrivera...

SuElen Rivera

Portion of Phoenix’s Desert Ridge Marketplace gets cool pavement treatment

A portion of Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix recently received cool pavement treatment as part of a study that will examine ways to combat the local urban heat island effect.

3 hours ago

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs attends a memorandum of understanding signing ceremony in Taipei City, Tai...

Kevin Stone

Gov. Hobbs visits TSMC facilities, meets with semiconductor industry leaders in Taiwan

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs met with semiconductor industry leaders in Taiwan as part of her trip to strengthen economic ties in east Asia.

4 hours ago

Police cars parked in what appears to be a residential neighborhood...

KTAR.com

Man fatally shot on a Phoenix road, no suspect in custody

Esdras Ramirez, 31, was found with a gunshot wound near 35th and Glendale avenues Monday morning.

6 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Arizona State University)...

KTAR.com

ASU retains crown for No. 1 in innovation for a 9th consecutive year

Tempe-based Arizona State University has retained its place as No. 1 in innovation for a ninth consecutive year.

8 hours ago

view of south rim at the grand canyon...

Brandon Gray

Grand Canyon lifts water restrictions at South Rim

Water restrictions have been lifted in Grand Canyon National Park, according to the National Park Service.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

Child in critical condition after being left in vehicle in West Valley