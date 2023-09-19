Child in critical condition after being left in vehicle in West Valley
Sep 19, 2023, 12:11 PM
(Facebook File Photo/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
PHOENIX — A young child was rushed to the hospital over the weekend after being left unattended in a vehicle in the West Valley, authorities said.
Deputies responded to the area of El Mirage and Camelback roads in Litchfield Park around 7:20 p.m. Sunday and found an unresponsive 3-year-old, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.
“It was determined that the child had been left in the vehicle unattended for an unspecified time,” Sgt. Monica Bretado said in a press release.
The child was in stable but critical condition, MCSO said Tuesday.
The investigation is ongoing. No other information was made available.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.