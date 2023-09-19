PHOENIX — Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer says people who already are registered shouldn’t feel left out on Tuesday’s National Voter Registration Day.

The Republican official told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show that National Voter Registration Day isn’t only about raising awareness for potential voters who aren’t registered.

“The other component that doesn’t get as much attention is you should check your voter registration status, even if you are already registered to vote,” Richer said.

Maricopa County residents can check the accuracy of their registration information at BeBallotReady.vote.

“Just make sure everything’s in order, make sure that you didn’t get re-registered in a different county because you filled out a new car title license form or something like that,” Richer said.

Arizona adults who aren’t yet registered can do so at ServiceArizona.com.

“They need to be registered 29 days before any election that they want to participate in,” Richer said.

What is Arizona’s 2024 election schedule?

The presidential preference election kicks off Arizona’s 2024 election season on March 19. Independents have to sit this one out, because Arizona voters must be registered with a participating party to cast a ballot during the presidential nominating process.

The state’s primary election for all other offices is set for Aug. 6. Independents and others with no party affiliation can opt to vote in either the Democratic or Republican primary.

The 2024 general election date is Nov. 5.

Arizona’s full 2023-24 election calendar is available on the secretary of state’s website.

How many registered voters does Maricopa County have?

Richer said Maricopa County currently has about 2.5 million active registered voters, down from about 2.6 million when he took office in 2021.

The Phoenix-area county’s largest bloc of voters are registered as independent/other (35.5%), followed by Republican (34.1%), Democrat (29.2%), Libertarian (.8%) and No Labels (.4%).

Happy National Voter Registration Day! Current Maricopa County voter registration totals: REP: 852,324 (34.1%)

DEM: 730,180 (29.2%)

LBT: 21,017 (0.8%)

NOL: 11,236 (0.4%)

IND/OTH: 886,791 (35.5%) TOT: 2,501,548 — Stephen Richer—Maricopa Cnty Recorder (prsnl acct) (@stephen_richer) September 19, 2023

The numbers have declined despite the Valley’s population growth because of list maintenance, Richer said.

The Maricopa County Recorder’s Office can legally use resources such as National Change of Address forms and the Electronic Registration Information Center, aka ERIC, to move ineligible people off the active voter rolls.

But citizens have a role to play in process, too, Richer said.

“Some of this onus is on the individual, as well,” he said. “So, if you have changed your address or if you registered a new title or the like, I encourage you to go onto BeBallotReady.vote, check your voter registration information and be the responsible steward of that information.”

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.