Man fatally shot on a Phoenix road, no suspect in custody

PHOENIX — An investigation is underway after a man was found fatally shot on a Phoenix road Monday morning, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call regarding an injured person near 35th and Glendale avenues around 4:15 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

When they arrived, they found 31-year-old Esdras Ramirez on the road with a gunshot wound.

Fire personnel arrived and pronounced Ramirez dead at the scene.

No suspect was in custody, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

