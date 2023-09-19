Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Control of the Pennsylvania House will again hinge on result of a special election

Sep 18, 2023, 9:06 PM

FILE - Lindsay Powell, Democratic candidate in a special election to fill a vacant Pennsylvania Hou...

FILE - Lindsay Powell, Democratic candidate in a special election to fill a vacant Pennsylvania House seat, visits with campaign workers on the Northside of Pittsburgh, Sept. 9, 2023. Voters are deciding which party will control Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives after a Pittsburgh lawmaker's resignation created a 101 to 101 partisan divide. If voters elect Powell in Tuesday's special election in the heavily Democratic district, Democrats will keep their slim 102 to 101 majority. A win for Erin Connolly Autenreith will give the House back to Republicans, and the party would control both the House and the Senate. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar file)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar file)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Control of Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives will again be determined by the results of a special election, this time a race being held Tuesday to fill the seat of a Pittsburgh lawmaker whose resignation put the chamber at a 101-101 partisan tie.

If voters in the heavily-Democratic district cast their ballots for former congressional staffer Lindsay Powell, Democrats will keep the slight majority they previously had. The party has defended its majority in a series of special elections since November.

A win for Erin Connolly Autenreith, a real estate agent and local Republican chairperson, would tilt the partisan divide back to the Republicans, who lost their majority for the first time in 12 years last year.

With either outcome, Pennsylvania’s government will remain divided with Democrat Josh Shapiro in the governor’s office and Republicans holding a Senate majority.

Powell, 32, highlighted recent legislation that Democrats advanced with their newfound power in the chamber, like home repair subsidies and expanded protections for LGBTQ+ people. She sees her election to the seat as a way to continue that work.

Democrats are confident they’ll hold the seat, which has broken favorably for the party in recent elections. Republicans have acknowledged it will be a difficult race to win.

Autenreith, 65, said education is a priority for her, citing school vouchers. Her win, she said, “would boost the Republican party, of course, but that’s not the reason I’m running.”

With control over the calendar, Democrats have advanced a number of their priorities on a one-vote margin.

Senate Republicans have sought to advance their own priorities, like school vouchers, and constitutional amendments implementing voter ID and limiting the governor’s power. If Republicans gain control of the House, they can take some of these questions to voters through proposed constitutional amendments without Shapiro’s approval.

That partisan tension is acute as the state continues to be mired in a budget stalemate more than two months into the fiscal year. Though the governor signed the main $45 billion spending plan, legislation that allows some money to be spent is snarled in a partisan dispute.

United States News

Associated Press

Man who brought Molotov cocktails to protest at Seattle police union building sentenced to prison

SEATTLE (AP) — A suburban Seattle man who pleaded guilty to bringing a dozen Molotov cocktails to a protest at the Seattle police union headquarters in 2020 has been sentenced to over three years in prison. Justin Moore was sentenced last week in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 40 months in prison, KUOW radio […]

5 hours ago

FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks outside the Fulton County jail, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Atlanta. G...

Associated Press

Rudy Giuliani sued by former lawyer, accused of failing to pay $1.36 million in legal bills

NEW YORK (AP) — Rudy Giuliani’s former lawyer sued him Monday, alleging the ex-New York City mayor has paid only a fraction of nearly $1.6 million in legal fees he’s racked up from investigations into his efforts to keep Donald Trump in the White House. Robert Costello and his law firm, Davidoff Hutcher & Citron […]

5 hours ago

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters about avoiding a governmen...

Associated Press

Speaker McCarthy is running out of options to stop a shutdown as conservatives balk at a new plan

Speaker Kevin McCarthy is running out of options as he races Monday to come up with a plan to keep the federal government from shutting down as even a proposal to include hardline border security provisions wasn't enough to appease the far-right flank in his Republican House majority.

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Man charged with hate crime after Seattle museum windows smashed in Chinatown-International District

SEATTLE (AP) — A man has been charged with a hate crime after the windows of the Wing Luke Museum in Seattle’s Chinatown International District were smashed last week. King County prosecutors allege that Craig Milne, 76, used a sledgehammer to break windows at the museum Thursday night as people were touring an exhibit, The […]

7 hours ago

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to wounded Ukrainian soldiers during a visit at Stat...

Associated Press

UNGA Briefing: Biden, Zelenskyy and what else is going on at the United Nations

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — It’s Day 1 of the U.N. General Assembly high-level meeting that brings world leaders together at U.N. headquarters in New York. Here are the highlights of what happened Monday at the U.N. and what to keep an eye on today, Tuesday. WHAT HAPPENED AT AND AROUND THE UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY ON […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Baylor settles years-long federal lawsuit in sexual assault scandal that rocked Baptist school

Baylor University has settled a years-long federal lawsuit brought by 15 women who alleged they were sexually assaulted at the nation’s biggest Baptist school, ending the largest case brought in a wide-ranging scandal that led to the ouster of the university president and its football coach, and tainted the school’s reputation. Notification of the settlement […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Control of the Pennsylvania House will again hinge on result of a special election