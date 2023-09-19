Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Rudy Giuliani sued by former lawyer, accused of failing to pay $1.36 million in legal bills

Sep 18, 2023, 7:43 PM | Updated: 8:24 pm

FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks outside the Fulton County jail, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Atlanta. G...

FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks outside the Fulton County jail, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Atlanta. Giuliani on Friday, Sept. 1, pleaded not guilty to Georgia charges that accuse him of trying, along with former President Donald Trump and others, to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Rudy Giuliani’s former lawyer sued him Monday, alleging the ex-New York City mayor has paid only a fraction of nearly $1.6 million in legal fees he’s racked up from investigations into his efforts to keep Donald Trump in the White House.

Robert Costello and his law firm, Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP, say Giuliani has paid them just $214,000 and still has a $1.36 million tab. Giuliani’s last payment, according to the lawsuit, was $10,000 on Sept. 14 — about a week after Trump hosted a $100,000-a-plate fundraiser for Giuliani at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club.

Costello and the firm say Giuliani, once celebrated as “America’s mayor” for his leadership after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, breached his retainer agreement by failing to pay invoices in full in a timely fashion. The lawsuit, filed in state court in Manhattan, seeks full payment of Giuliani’s unpaid bills, as well as costs and fees from their efforts to get him to pay up.

“I can’t express how personally hurt I am by what Bob Costello has done,” Giuliani said Monday in a statement provided by his spokesperson. “It’s a real shame when lawyers do things like this, and all I will say is that their bill is way in excess to anything approaching legitimate fees.”

Monday’s lawsuit is the latest sign of Giuliani’s mounting financial strain, exacerbated by costly investigations, lawsuits, fines, sanctions and damages related to his work helping Trump try to overturn the 2020 election.

Giuliani, Trump and 17 others were indicted last month in Georgia, accused by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of plotting to subvert Joe Biden’s election win. Giuliani has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he acted as Trump’s chief co-conspirator.

Costello, a partner at Davidoff Hutcher & Citron, was Giuliani’s lawyer from November 2019 to July 2023. He represented Giuliani in matters ranging from an investigation into his business dealings in Ukraine, which resulted in an FBI raid on his home and office in April 2021, to state and federal probes of his work in the wake of Trump’s 2020 election loss.

Costello and his firm said in their lawsuit that they also helped represent Giuliani in various civil lawsuits filed against him and in disciplinary proceedings that led to the suspension of his law licenses in Washington, D.C., and New York.

Giuliani could be on the hook for a massive financial penalty after a judge held him liable last month in a defamation lawsuit brought by two Georgia election workers who say he falsely accused them of fraud. The judge has already ordered Giuliani and his businesses to pay more than $130,000 in legal fees for the women.

Giuliani’s son, Andrew, said last week that the Bedminster fundraiser was expected to raise more than $1 million for Giuliani’s legal bills and that Trump had committed to hosting a second event at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, later in the fall or early winter.

In the meantime, Giuliani has been trying to drum up cash in other ways.

In July, he put his Manhattan apartment up for sale for $6.5 million. After his indictment, he directed social media followers to the website of his legal defense fund. To save money, Giuliani has represented himself in some legal disputes.

Last year, a judge threatened Giuliani with jail in a dispute over money owed to Judith, his third ex-wife. Giuliani said he was making progress paying the debt, which she said totaled more than $260,000.

In May, a woman who said she worked for Giuliani sued him, alleging he owed her nearly $2 million in unpaid wages and he had coerced her into sex. Giuliani denied the allegations.

United States News

Associated Press

Man who brought Molotov cocktails to protest at Seattle police union building sentenced to prison

SEATTLE (AP) — A suburban Seattle man who pleaded guilty to bringing a dozen Molotov cocktails to a protest at the Seattle police union headquarters in 2020 has been sentenced to over three years in prison. Justin Moore was sentenced last week in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 40 months in prison, KUOW radio […]

9 minutes ago

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters about avoiding a governmen...

Associated Press

Speaker McCarthy is running out of options to stop a shutdown as conservatives balk at a new plan

Speaker Kevin McCarthy is running out of options as he races Monday to come up with a plan to keep the federal government from shutting down as even a proposal to include hardline border security provisions wasn't enough to appease the far-right flank in his Republican House majority.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Man charged with hate crime after Seattle museum windows smashed in Chinatown-International District

SEATTLE (AP) — A man has been charged with a hate crime after the windows of the Wing Luke Museum in Seattle’s Chinatown International District were smashed last week. King County prosecutors allege that Craig Milne, 76, used a sledgehammer to break windows at the museum Thursday night as people were touring an exhibit, The […]

3 hours ago

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to wounded Ukrainian soldiers during a visit at Stat...

Associated Press

UNGA Briefing: Biden, Zelenskyy and what else is going on at the United Nations

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — It’s Day 1 of the U.N. General Assembly high-level meeting that brings world leaders together at U.N. headquarters in New York. Here are the highlights of what happened Monday at the U.N. and what to keep an eye on today, Tuesday. WHAT HAPPENED AT AND AROUND THE UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY ON […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Baylor settles years-long federal lawsuit in sexual assault scandal that rocked Baptist school

Baylor University has settled a years-long federal lawsuit brought by 15 women who alleged they were sexually assaulted at the nation’s biggest Baptist school, ending the largest case brought in a wide-ranging scandal that led to the ouster of the university president and its football coach, and tainted the school’s reputation. Notification of the settlement […]

3 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023, in Wi...

Associated Press

Hunter Biden sues the IRS over tax disclosures after agent testimony before Congress

Hunter Biden sued the Internal Revenue Service on Monday, claiming that two agents publicly alleging tax-probe interference wrongly shared his personal information, a case that comes amid escalating legal and political struggles as the 2024 election looms.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

Rudy Giuliani sued by former lawyer, accused of failing to pay $1.36 million in legal bills