Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Federal authorities announce plan to safeguard sacred tribal lands in New Mexico’s Sandoval County

Sep 18, 2023, 2:34 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — In an effort to safeguard sacred tribal lands, federal authorities announced a plan Monday to protect more than 4,000 acres (1,619 hectares) within the Placitas area in New Mexico’s Sandoval County.

The U.S. Department of the Interior and federal Bureau of Land Management said a proposed mineral withdrawal would bar new mining claims and oil and gas development in the area for 50 years, subject to valid and existing rights.

The Pueblos of San Felipe and Santa Ana have long sought protections for the Placitas area, which they consider ancestral and sacred lands.

Authorities said the federal proposal would help protect, preserve and promote the scenic integrity, cultural importance, recreational values and wildlife habitat connectivity within the Placitas area near Albuquerque.

The proposed withdrawal is on four separate tracts and contains known archaeological resources that range from as early as the prehistoric Paleoindian period through the historic Statehood period and beyond.

“We’re responding to call from tribes, elected leaders and community members who want to see these public lands protected,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement.

A 90-day public comment period on the proposal began Monday. The BLM will host a public meeting at the Placitas Community Library on Nov. 14.

United States News

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters about avoiding a governmen...

Associated Press

Speaker McCarthy is running out of options to stop a shutdown as conservatives balk at a new plan

Speaker Kevin McCarthy is running out of options as he races Monday to come up with a plan to keep the federal government from shutting down as even a proposal to include hardline border security provisions wasn't enough to appease the far-right flank in his Republican House majority.

26 minutes ago

Associated Press

Man charged with hate crime after Seattle museum windows smashed in Chinatown-International District

SEATTLE (AP) — A man has been charged with a hate crime after the windows of the Wing Luke Museum in Seattle’s Chinatown International District were smashed last week. King County prosecutors allege that Craig Milne, 76, used a sledgehammer to break windows at the museum Thursday night as people were touring an exhibit, The […]

46 minutes ago

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to wounded Ukrainian soldiers during a visit at Stat...

Associated Press

UNGA Briefing: Biden, Zelenskyy and what else is going on at the United Nations

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — It’s Day 1 of the U.N. General Assembly high-level meeting that brings world leaders together at U.N. headquarters in New York. Here are the highlights of what happened Monday at the U.N. and what to keep an eye on today, Tuesday. WHAT HAPPENED AT AND AROUND THE UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY ON […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Baylor settles years-long federal lawsuit in sexual assault scandal that rocked Baptist school

Baylor University has settled a years-long federal lawsuit brought by 15 women who alleged they were sexually assaulted at the nation’s biggest Baptist school, ending the largest case brought in a wide-ranging scandal that led to the ouster of the university president and its football coach, and tainted the school’s reputation. Notification of the settlement […]

1 hour ago

FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023, in Wi...

Associated Press

Hunter Biden sues the IRS over tax disclosures after agent testimony before Congress

Hunter Biden sued the Internal Revenue Service on Monday, claiming that two agents publicly alleging tax-probe interference wrongly shared his personal information, a case that comes amid escalating legal and political struggles as the 2024 election looms.

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Former Kentucky Gov. Brereton Jones dies, fought to bolster health care and ethics laws in office

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Former Kentucky Gov. Brereton C. Jones, a Republican turned Democrat who led efforts to improve health care and strengthen ethics laws during his one term three decades ago, has died, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday. Jones was a prominent horse breeder whose political career began in his native West Virginia, where […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Federal authorities announce plan to safeguard sacred tribal lands in New Mexico’s Sandoval County