ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix Children’s celebrates 40th birthday and isn’t done growing

Sep 18, 2023, 1:20 PM | Updated: 1:56 pm

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


A sign shows he original site of Phoenix Children’s Hospital, which opened Sept. 18, 1983, on the Good Samaritan Medical Center campus. View of the main Phoenix Children’s campus on Thomas Road off State Route 51. View of the Phoenix Children’s Arrowhead campus in Glendale, Arizona. Dr. Wayne Franklin checks a baby's heartbeat at the Phoenix Children's Center for Heart Care. Barney the dinosaur is shown visiting a Phoenix Children's patient in a vintage photo. Boxing legend Muhammad Ali is shown visiting a Phoenix Children's patient in a vintage photo. The Phoenix Children's Hospital Outpatient Center as seen in a 1985 photo. Dr. Dana Williams of the Phoenix Children's gastroenterology department works with a patient. Dr. Timothy Schaub, a Phoenix Children's plastic reconstructive surgeon, poses with a patient.

PHOENIX – Born 40 years ago as a hospital within a hospital, Phoenix Children’s celebrated its birthday Monday as one of the nation’s fastest-growing pediatric health care systems.

Phoenix Children’s has come a long way since opening its first hospital on the campus of Good Samaritan Medical Center (now Banner – University Medical Center) on Sept. 18, 1983, growing over four decades into an important Arizona institution.

The network treated nearly 270,000 patients in 2022, including Nick, a 15-year-old high school student.

“I feel like I can’t get better care anywhere else, and I wouldn’t recommend any other place,” Nick told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Monday.

How big has Phoenix Children’s health care network grown?

Phoenix Children’s offers pediatric patients like Nick care in about 75 subspecialty fields at over 40 locations statewide.

With over 6,600 staff members, Phoenix Children’s was the state’s 24th-largest employer last year, according to Phoenix Business Journal.

The system continues to grow, with two community hospitals under construction in Gilbert and Glendale set to open in 2024.

The flagship campus on Thomas Road off State Route 51 currently has 484 beds but is expanding with the buildout of its 10th and 11th floors.

U.S. News & World Report has ranked the Thomas campus among the best children’s hospitals in the country for 13 consecutive years.

Teen feeling better after over a year of treatment

Nick has been a Phoenix Children’s patient for over a year. His treatment has included six months of chemotherapy, a 12-day hospital stay after brain surgery, physical therapy and psychiatry.

He said he is back in school and “slowly getting back into it.”

“I feel like I’ll be back normal again by the end of the year,” he said.

