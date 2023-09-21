PHOENIX — There are plenty of ways to celebrate the end of summer in Arizona, but a scoop of ice cream ranks high on the list.

Tom’s Incredible Ice Cream is set to hold its grand opening ceremony this Friday in Old Town at Scottsdale Road and Second Street.

As part of the grand opening, customers who stop by from 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday will get a free scoop of ice cream in a cup or cone.

Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega will be at the event to serve the ceremonial “first scoop” in place of a ribbon cutting ceremony, event organizers said. Donations made at the event will benefit Banner Children’s Hospital.

What makes Tom’s Incredible Ice Cream shop special?

If you thought the ice cream shop was just like any other, think again.

The local ice cream shop is the only one in the state that sells Hershey’s brand ice cream, which is certified kosher. There are also various vegan and gluten-free options.

There are over two dozen flavors of ice cream to choose from, and a handful of dessert items are on the menu, including floats and freezes, ice cream sandwiches, birthday cakes and more.

