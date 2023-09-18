Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Retrial delayed for man whose conviction in the death of former NFL player Will Smith was overturned

Sep 18, 2023, 10:52 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The long-awaited retrial of the man whose conviction in the death of former NFL star Will Smith was thrown out because the jury verdict wasn’t unanimous was delayed without explanation Monday.

State District Judge Camille Buras announced the continuance after meeting with prosecutors and defense attorneys for Cardell Hayes in her chambers Monday morning. No new date was set but a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Wednesday.

Hayes, 36, has insisted he shot Smith in self-defense during an April 2016 confrontation. At his December 2016 trial, he said he fired at Smith, hitting him once in the side and seven times in the back, only because he believed Smith had retrieved a gun from his SUV. He insisted on the stand that he heard a “pop” before he started shooting and that he did not shoot at Smith’s wife, who was hit in the legs.

There was no other witness and no forensic evidence to back up Hayes’ claim that Smith had wielded or fired a weapon.

Prosecutors in 2016 had sought a second-degree murder conviction carrying a mandatory life sentence. The jury rejected that verdict, voting 10-2 to convict Hayes of manslaughter in Smith’s death and attempted manslaughter in the wounding of Smith’s wife. He was sentenced to 25 years.

His case was on appeal when the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Louisiana’s practice of allowing felony convictions by non-unanimous juries. His conviction was overturned in January 2021 and he was freed on bond in March of that year. His retrial has been delayed multiple times for a variety of reasons including the COVID-19 pandemic.

United States News

Associated Press

A railroad worker was crushed to death in Ohio by a remote-controlled train. Unions have concerns

A railroad worker was crushed to death between two railcars over the weekend by a remote-controlled train in a CSX railyard in Ohio, raising concerns among unions about such technology. The death highlights the need for an in-depth review of the use of remote-controlled locomotives, the Transportation Communications Union and Brotherhood of Railway Carmen said […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Kilogram of fentanyl found in NYC day care center where 1-year-old boy died of apparent overdose

NEW YORK (AP) — A taped package containing several thousand dollars worth of fentanyl was discovered inside the New York City day care center where a 1-year-old child died of an opioid overdose last week, according to a court filing. The owner of the day care center, however, maintained she had no knowledge of the […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Gator with missing upper jaw finds new home in Florida reptile park

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida reptile park has taken in an alligator that lost its nose and upper jaw to a fight or boat propeller. Gatorland Orlando said over the weekend that the injured alligator came from a lake in nearby Sanford, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Orlando. “She had basically no […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Planned Parenthood resumes offering abortions in Wisconsin after more than a year

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Planned Parenthood resumed offering abortion services in Wisconsin on Monday after halting them for more than a year since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Providers across the state stopped offering abortions following the June 2022 decision, fearing enforcement of an 1849 state law that appears to ban the […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

A look at the prisoners Iran and US have identified previously in an exchange

Iran and the United States have previously identified eight of the 10 prisoners in an exchange Monday. Here is some information about them: SIAMAK NAMAZI Siamak Namazi, an energy executive, was arrested in Iran in 2015. He had advocated closer ties between Iran and the West. Iran sentenced both Namazi and his father, Baquer Namazi, […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

A ‘person of interest’ has been detained in the killing of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy

PALMDALE, Calif. (AP) — A “person of interest” was detained in the investigation of the fatal shooting of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy, a department spokesperson said early Monday. There was no additional information about the detained person but officials planned to hold a news conference later in the morning, said law enforcement technician […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Retrial delayed for man whose conviction in the death of former NFL player Will Smith was overturned