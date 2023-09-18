PHOENIX — It’s a Monday. You deserve a cheeseburger. There’s even a good excuse – it’s National Cheeseburger Day.

Celebrate the day by eating a gooey burger at one of the best spots in metro Phoenix.

We compiled a list, with the help from our friends at Yelp, of the best restaurants around town to grab a burger.

Click through the slideshow above for the best cheeseburger spots in the Valley.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.