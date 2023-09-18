Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Here are some of the best metro Phoenix places to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day

Sep 18, 2023, 11:15 AM | Updated: 11:32 am

BY KTAR.COM


Paradise Valley Burger Company4001 East Bell Rd., Phoenix, AZ(Yelp Photo) Rehab Burger Therapy1534 East Bethany Home Road, Phoenix, AZ(Yelp Photo) Rocket Burger and Subs12038 North 35th Ave., Phoenix, AZ(Yelp Photo) Lucky's Burgers and Shakes 13849 North 19th Ave., Phoenix, AZ(Yelp Photo) Hopdoddy Burger Bar 2033 E Camelback Rd., St. A13, Phoenix, AZ(Yelp Photo) Lucky Boy Burger Shop3430 North 16th St., Phoenix, AZ(Yelp Photo) The Dressing Room220 East Roosevelt St., Phoenix, AZ(Yelp Photo) Caveman Burgers430 East Bell Rd., Phoenix, AZ(Yelp Photo) Ingo's Tasty Food4502 North 40th St., Phoenix, AZ(Yelp Photo) BurgerFi 927 E. University Dr, Tempe (Yelp Photo)

PHOENIX — It’s a Monday. You deserve a cheeseburger. There’s even a good excuse – it’s National Cheeseburger Day.

Celebrate the day by eating a gooey burger at one of the best spots in metro Phoenix.

We compiled a list, with the help from our friends at Yelp, of the best restaurants around town to grab a burger.

Here are some of the best metro Phoenix places to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day