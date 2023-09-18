Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Powerball ticket purchased at Phoenix QuikTrip hits for $1 million

Sep 18, 2023, 10:24 AM

File photo of a Powerball entry form and ticket. A ticket sold in Phoenix won $1 million in the Sep...

File photo of a Powerball entry form and ticket. A ticket sold in Phoenix won $1 million in the Sept. 16, 2023, drawing. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A Phoenix lottery player won a $1 million Powerball prize over the weekend, while the jackpot soared past $600 million.

A million-dollar ticket for Saturday’s drawing was purchased at the QuikTrip at 30th Street and Indian School Road, Arizona Lottery officials said.

It was one of two entries nationwide that matched all five white balls — 8, 11, 19, 24 and 46 — but missed the red Powerball of 5. The other $1 million ticket was sold in Washington.

How large is the next Powerball drawing jackpot?

The jackpot for the Monday night’s Powerball increased to an estimated $638 million ($304.2 million cash value), which would be the 10th-largest prize in the game’s history and third biggest of 2023.

RELATED STORIES

The Powerball jackpot has gone unclaimed for 25 consecutive drawings.

The last winner was July 19, when the grand prize was over $1 billion.

How to play Powerball

Powerball entries each cost $2 and are available at over 3,000 Arizona Lottery retail locations throughout the state.

Drawings in the multistate game are held Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights. Ticket sales are cut off an hour before the drawings are held at 7:59 p.m. Arizona time.

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

