ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for 15-year-old developmentally delayed boy last seen in Chandler

Sep 18, 2023, 6:00 AM | Updated: 6:11 am

Owen Goldsen wearing a cap...

Owen Goldsen was last seen 10 p.m. Sunday in Chandler. (Chandler Police Department Photo)

(Chandler Police Department Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued early Monday for a 15-year-old with several medical conditions who was last seen in Chandler.

Owen Goldsen stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes.

He was last seen Sunday night near Arizona Avenue and Queen Creek Road, authorities said. Goldsen possibly left the area on a blue mountain bicycle.

Goldsen was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, cowboy boots and thick glasses. He does not have a cellphone on him.

He has autism, complex post-traumatic stress disorder, is developmentally delayed, and functions at the age of an 8 or 9 year old.

His credit card, which was provided by his parents, was used at a Target and QuikTrip in Tempe Sunday night, authorities said. However, efforts to verify video footage have been unsuccessful. The clerk also didn’t recognize his photo as a customer.

Anyone with information about Goldsen’s whereabouts is asked to call the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130.

