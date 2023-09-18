Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Subject of Silver Alert returns to family’s home in Chandler

Sep 18, 2023, 6:00 AM | Updated: 8:39 am

Owen Goldsen wearing a cap...

Owen Goldsen returned to his home in Chandler on Monday morning. (Chandler Police Department Photo)

(Chandler Police Department Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The subject of a Silver Alert, 15-year-old Owen Goldsen, returned to his family’s home in Chandler on Monday.

His family called police to let them know of Goldsen’s return around 7:30 a.m. after an alert was issued several hours earlier, the Chandler Police Department said in an email. It is unknown where he was throughout the night.

He was last seen Sunday night near Arizona Avenue and Queen Creek Road, authorities said. Goldsen had possibly left the area on a blue mountain bicycle.

He has autism, complex post-traumatic stress disorder, is developmentally delayed, and functions at the age of an 8 or 9 year old.

