Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Maine man who disappeared after driving wife to work found trapped in truck in New Hampshire woods

Sep 18, 2023, 3:11 AM | Updated: 3:26 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SANFORD, Maine (AP) — A man from Maine who was reported missing was found after being trapped for two days in his pickup truck in a muddy, wooded area in New Hampshire, authorities said.

Robert Brown, 65, of Sanford, Maine, drove his wife to work about 15 miles (24.1 kilometers) away in Rochester, New Hampshire, on Thursday.

Brown’s wife called police early Friday and said she hadn’t seen him since then. Investigators said they pinged his cellphone, but it had died.

Brown, who was found Saturday afternoon, had been driving in nearby Dover, New Hampshire, when his vehicle went off an embankment into a wooded area and became stuck in mud behind a sand pit, trapping him inside, police said.

“This is generally not accessed by people from the public,” Dover Fire Department Lt. Patrick Simmons told WMUR-TV. He said the area is normally used by city workers and others for dumping sand and dirt. “I don’t know how he got out here.”

Two hunters spotted the truck while they were walking in the woods Saturday afternoon. When rescue crews arrived, they could see tracks going down a hill, leading to the truck, Simmons said.

Rescuers removed Brown and took him to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

United States News

Associated Press

Pennsylvania police search for 9 juveniles who escaped from detention facility during a riot

MORGANTOWN, Pa (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania launched a search Sunday night for nine people who escaped from a juvenile detention facility following a riot. The Reading division of the Pennsylvania State Police and other agencies were searching for nine juveniles who escaped from Abraxas Academy around 8 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police Trooper David Beohm […]

3 hours ago

In this photo provided by Darresha George, her son Darryl George, 17, a junior at Barbers Hill High...

Associated Press

A Black student was suspended for his hairstyle. The school says it wasn’t discrimination

The same week his state outlawed racial discrimination based on hairstyles, a Black high school student in Texas was suspended because school officials said his locs violated the district’s dress code. Darryl George, a junior at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, received an in-school suspension after he was told his hair fell below […]

1 day ago

FILE - Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during an event in the East Room of the Whi...

Associated Press

Clinton Global Initiative will launch network to provide new humanitarian aid to Ukrainians

NEW YORK (AP) — The Clinton Global Initiative will announce the launch of the CGI Ukraine Action Network, as well as numerous financial pledges, to support nonprofits working in the country, as the annual conference opens in New York on Monday morning. The CGI Ukraine Action Network is the result of a collaboration between former […]

1 day ago

FILE - This photo combination shows Tacoma police Officers Christopher Burbank, left, Matthew Colli...

Associated Press

Trial of 3 Washington officers charged with murder, manslaughter in death of Black man set to begin

SEATTLE (AP) — Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in the trial of three Tacoma, Washington, police officers charged in the death of a 33-year-old Black man who was tackled, punched, shocked with a Taser and held face-down on a sidewalk in March 2020, just two months before George Floyd met a similar fate. […]

1 day ago

In tihs image taken from video, Matthew Bussler, Tribal Historic Preservation Officer at Pokagon Ba...

Associated Press

Centuries after Native American remains were dug up, a new law returns them for reburial in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — For centuries, Europeans carving up the prairie to suit their own idea of settlement dug up the graves of Native Americans as they conquered lands and pushed tribes to the West. Now, Native Americans whose ancestors’ remains ended up held for study in sterile, nondescript boxes on shelves in educational facilities […]

1 day ago

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government Center du...

Associated Press

Judge to hold hearing on ex-DOJ official’s request to move Georgia election case to federal court

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge who rejected efforts by former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to move his charges in the Georgia election subversion case to federal court is set to hear arguments Monday from former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark on the same issue. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Maine man who disappeared after driving wife to work found trapped in truck in New Hampshire woods