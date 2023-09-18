Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

ASU’s Research Plus Me gives community a way to sign up online for research study participation

Sep 17, 2023, 7:00 PM

Arizona State Univeristy...

(Facebook photo/Arizona State University)

(Facebook photo/Arizona State University)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Arizona State University is making it easier for community members to participate in research studies.

ASU announced it has created a new online platform, Research Plus Me, which allows researchers to post current studies in need of participants. It also allows volunteers to find studies they are interested in, according to ASU.

Research Plus Me was inspired by the ASU Charter. It prioritizes research and discovery of public value. Determining public value requires continued collaboration between researchers and the communities they serve, ASU said.

ASU said there will continue to be a wide variety of research opportunities.

Community members can sign up for participation that ranges from health and medicine to psychology and engineering.

It is free and open to the public.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Downtown Phoenix skyline...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 16-17

In case you missed it. Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

21 hours ago

House renovation...

KTAR.com

HUD awards $1.8 million to Arizona to support Native American veterans

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded 29 Tribal Hud-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing renewal awards totaling $8.5 million. 

21 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump repeatedly declined in an interview aired Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, to ...

Associated Press

Trump refuses to say in a TV interview how he watched the Jan. 6 attack unfold at the US Capitol

Former President Donald Trump repeatedly declined in an interview aired Sunday to answer questions about whether he watched the Capitol riot.

21 hours ago

File photo of a night-time crime scene in Phoenix, Arizona....

Serena O'Sullivan

1 injured after east Phoenix shooting

A man was injured after a shooting early Saturday in east Phoenix following a heated conversation, police say.

21 hours ago

stock image photo traffic cars freeway driving highway public survey...

Serena O'Sullivan

ADOT asks public to come up with speed limits for part of Interstate 17 in Phoenix

ADOT opened a new public survey on Friday to help hammer down an appropriate speed limit for a section of the Interstate 17.

21 hours ago

(Heat Ready Phoenix Photo/via X, formerly known as Twitter)...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix gets $10 million grant to plant more trees, cool the city and fight the heat

The United States Forest Service gave Phoenix $10 million for tree-planting efforts to promote equitable cooling throughout the Valley.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

ASU’s Research Plus Me gives community a way to sign up online for research study participation