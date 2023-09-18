PHOENIX — Arizona State University is making it easier for community members to participate in research studies.

ASU announced it has created a new online platform, Research Plus Me, which allows researchers to post current studies in need of participants. It also allows volunteers to find studies they are interested in, according to ASU.

Research Plus Me was inspired by the ASU Charter. It prioritizes research and discovery of public value. Determining public value requires continued collaboration between researchers and the communities they serve, ASU said.

ASU said there will continue to be a wide variety of research opportunities.

Community members can sign up for participation that ranges from health and medicine to psychology and engineering.

It is free and open to the public.

