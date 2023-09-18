PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services announced the Arizona Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery at Camp Navajo will continue cemetery expansion efforts with a newly awarded $2 million grant by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

It will be used to fund the installation of pre-placed crypts, construction of cremains burial area, landscaping and irrigation and supporting infrastructure at AVCM-Camp Navjao.

The project will include 340 pre-placed crypts and nearly 600 cremains gravesites, allowing for more in-ground interments.

“Our military service members preserve the everyday freedoms each of us enjoy, and that patriotism must never be forgotten. This award from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will allow more families to properly honor their lost loved ones in a space that will respect the impact their service had on our state,” Gov. Katie Hobbs said in a press release.

The grant allows the ABMC-Camp Navajo team to continue to honor the service and sacrifice of veterans and their families, the VA said in a press release.

“We are grateful for our partnership with the VA to expand the capabilities of our Veterans’ Cemetery at Camp Navajo to ensure that all veterans and their families are provided a dignified interment with all due honors befitting our nation’s heroes and the families that support them,” ADVS Director Dana Allmond said the press release.

The grant will help lower the cost for families of veterans. It allows the cemetery to continue providing free interments for veterans and a small fee for spouses.

The expansion is expected to be completed in Winter 2024, the VA said.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.