1 injured after east Phoenix shooting
Sep 17, 2023, 10:00 AM | Updated: 10:18 am
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
PHOENIX — A man was injured after a shooting early Saturday in east Phoenix, police say.
The Phoenix Police Department said officers responded to a shooting call at around 2 a.m. in an apartment complex in the area of 32nd and Roosevelt streets.
Officers arrived to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds, Sgt. Phil Krynsky told KTAR News 92.3 FM.
The victim’s injuries were life-threatening, so officers rendered aid before fire and medical officials brought the victim to a hospital for treatment, he said.
“Officers learned the victim was in a verbal argument with another man just prior to the shooting,” Krynsky said. “The suspect left the area before police arrived.”
This is a developing story.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.