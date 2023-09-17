1 injured after east Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX — A man was injured after a shooting early Saturday in east Phoenix, police say.

The Phoenix Police Department said officers responded to a shooting call at around 2 a.m. in an apartment complex in the area of 32nd and Roosevelt streets.

Officers arrived to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds, Sgt. Phil Krynsky told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

The victim’s injuries were life-threatening, so officers rendered aid before fire and medical officials brought the victim to a hospital for treatment, he said.

“Officers learned the victim was in a verbal argument with another man just prior to the shooting,” Krynsky said. “The suspect left the area before police arrived.”

This is a developing story.

