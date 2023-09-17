Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

NYC day care owner, neighbor arrested after toddler dies and 3 others show signs of opioid exposure

Sep 17, 2023, 7:23 AM | Updated: 8:14 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — The owner of a New York City day care center and a tenant living in the building were arrested Saturday after a 1-year-old boy died and three other young children were sickened by what officials described as apparent exposure to opioids.

The arrests came one day after authorities discovered four young children – ranging in age from 8 months to 2 years old – showing signs of suspected opioid overdose after spending time at the Bronx day care center, Divino Niño.

Nicholas Dominici, a 1-year-old child, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Three others were revived after medics administered doses of the overdose-reversing drug Narcan, authorities said.

On Saturday evening, police arrested the owner of the facility, Grei Mendez, 36, and a building tenant, Carlisto Acevedo Brito, 41, on charges of depraved indifference murder, assault and criminal possession of narcotics, including Fentanyl.

They are expected to be arraigned on Sunday.

Dominici’s cause of death remains under investigation by the city’s medical examiner.

Police say they found a kilo press — a device used to package large quantities of drugs — after executing a search warrant on the day care center, a home-based operation that opened in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx earlier this year.

Nicholas’ parents, Zoila Dominici and Otoniel Feliz, said their young child had started attending the center only a week ago.

“He was so intelligent. He would repeat everything you would say to him,” Dominici told the station. “He had so much love. Everyone who knew him appreciated him, all of our neighbors.”

New York City, like much of the country, has seen rising levels of opioid-related deaths, with the vast majority of fatalities now attributed to Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that can be more than 50 times stronger than heroin.

At a press conference on Saturday, Mayor Eric Adams said Dominici’s death underscored challenges the city faces in its fight against opioids.

“This crisis is real, and it is a real wake‑up call for individuals who have opioids or fentanyl in their homes,” Adams said. “The mere contact is deadly for an adult and it’s extremely deadly for a child.”

Studies have shown that young people are increasingly dying from unintentional drug overdoses, with opioids now the most common substances contributing to fatal poisonings among young children.

In instances where children were exposed to opioids, nearly all were found to have involved children who orally ingested the substance, rather than touching or inhaling it, according to a 2019 study published in the Journal of Pediatrics.

Authorities have not indicated how they believe the children came in contact with the drug.

United States News

FILE - This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows a photo of President D...

Associated Press

Trump refuses to say in a TV interview how he watched the Jan. 6 attack unfold at the US Capitol

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump repeatedly declined in an interview aired Sunday to answer questions about whether he watched the Capitol riot unfold on television, saying he would “tell people later at an appropriate time.” Trump, the current front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, refused to say on NBC’s “Meet the […]

8 hours ago

Alisha Alderson who is due to give birth in September, sits in the living room of her house in Bake...

Associated Press

Rural hospitals are closing maternity wards. People are seeking options to give birth closer to home

Alisha Alderson placed her folded clothes and everything she needed for the last month of her pregnancy in various suitcases. She never imagined she would have to leave the comfort of her home in rural eastern Oregon just weeks before her due date. But following the abrupt closure in August of the only maternity ward […]

8 hours ago

File - Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors, talks with President Joe Biden as he sits in a Corvette d...

Associated Press

UAW justifies wage demands by pointing to CEO pay raises. So how high were they?

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s been a central argument for the United Auto Workers union: If Detroit’s three automakers raised CEO pay by 40% over the past four years, workers should get similar raises. UAW President Shawn Fain has repeatedly cited the figure, contrasting it with the 6% pay raises autoworkers have received since their […]

8 hours ago

FILE - Khadidah Stone stands on the dividing line between her old Alabama congressional District 7,...

Associated Press

A Supreme Court redistricting ruling gave hope to Black voters. They’re still waiting for new maps

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s decision siding with Black voters in an Alabama redistricting case gave Democrats and voting rights activists a surprising opportunity before the 2024 elections. New congressional maps would have to include more districts in Alabama and potentially other states where Black voters would have a better chance of electing someone […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Texas AG Ken Paxton is back on job after acquittal but Republicans aren’t done attacking each other

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Newly acquitted of impeachment charges, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is back on the job and getting back to the usual. Promises to keep dragging the Biden administration into court. Support from former President Donald Trump. And coming soon, a sit-down with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. As Paxton on […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Atlantic storm Lee delivers high winds and rain before forecasters call off warnings in some areas

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — Atlantic storm Lee — which made landfall at near-hurricane strength, bringing destructive winds and torrential rains to New England and Maritime Canada — kept weakening Sunday after officials withdrew some warnings and predicted the storm would disappear early this week. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Sunday morning that the […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

NYC day care owner, neighbor arrested after toddler dies and 3 others show signs of opioid exposure