Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Armed man accused of impersonating officer detained at Kennedy campaign event in LA

Sep 16, 2023, 5:05 PM

FILE - Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. commemorates Hispanic Heritage Month...

FILE - Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. commemorates Hispanic Heritage Month with supporters at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. An armed man who allegedly was impersonating a federal officer was taken into custody outside the event. (Hans Gutknecht/The Orange County Register via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Hans Gutknecht/The Orange County Register via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — An armed man accused of impersonating a federal officer was taken into custody outside a Robert F. Kennedy Jr. campaign event in Los Angeles.

A Los Angeles Police Department statement said police received a call Friday afternoon that a man with a loaded gun and holster and wearing a U.S. Marshals Service badge was outside a theater where the Democratic presidential candidate was scheduled to give a speech.

A campaign statement said Kennedy’s security team surrounded the man, who later was taken into custody by the LAPD. The FBI also was on the scene.

No one was injured.

“The man claimed to be part of Kennedy’s security team,” the campaign statement said. He told the candidate’s security team “that he needed to be taken to the candidate immediately.”

The man was taken into custody on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Kennedy said he was grateful for the LAPD’s swift response. His campaign said Kennedy’s requests for Secret Service protection have been rejected, and he plans to apply again this month.

United States News

impeachments in US history...

Associated Press

A look at notable impeachments in US history, including Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was acquitted Saturday on during his impeachment trial. Here's a roundup of impeachments in U.S. history.

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Caught in a lie, CEO of embattled firm caring for NYC migrants resigns

NEW YORK (AP) — The chief executive officer of a firm hired by New York City to house and care for hundreds of migrants abruptly resigned Friday after he admitted to lying about his educational record and as DocGo has come under scrutiny for its $432 million no-bid contract with the city. Anthony Capone’s resignation […]

18 hours ago

An outdoor tent city for the homeless is seen July 26, 2023, across from the city's historic railro...

Associated Press

Anchorage scrambles to find enough housing for the homeless before the Alaska winter sets in

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson gained national attention this summer when he proposed buying one-way airfare out of Alaska’s largest city for anyone without housing who wanted to leave before winter. Now, with the first snow just weeks away, those free tickets are nowhere in sight and the city is scrambling to […]

18 hours ago

File - The sticker price is displayed in the window of an unsold 2023 Navigator sports-utility vehi...

Associated Press

The auto workers strike will drive up car prices, but not right away — unless consumers panic

Car shoppers are heading for a new round of sticker shock if the strike by the United Auto Workers doesn’t end soon, officials say.

18 hours ago

FILE - The Capitol in Washington, is seen at sunrise, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. On one side of the...

Associated Press

The Senate’s bipartisan approach to government funding is putting pressure on a divided House

WASHINGTON (AP) — On one side of the Capitol, two senators have steered the debate over government funding mostly clear of partisan fights, creating a path for bills to pass with bipartisan momentum. Steps away, on the House side of the building, things couldn’t be more different. House Republicans, trying to win support from the […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Atlantic storm Lee makes landfall in Canada with winds of 70 miles per hour, 1 man killed in Maine

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — Atlantic storm Lee made landfall at near-hurricane strength Saturday in Nova Scotia, Canada, after bringing destructive winds, rough surf and torrential rains to a large swath of New England and Maritime Canada that toppled trees, swamped coastlines and cut power to tens of thousands. One person was killed in Maine […]

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

Armed man accused of impersonating officer detained at Kennedy campaign event in LA