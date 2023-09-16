Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Two Vegas casinos fell victim to cyberattacks, shattering the image of impenetrable casino security

Sep 15, 2023, 5:44 PM

An error message is displayed on a machine at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. MGM ...

An error message is displayed on a machine at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. MGM Resorts said a cybersecurity attack began Sunday, affecting reservations and casino floors in Las Vegas and other states. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LAS VEGAS (AP) — A persistent error message greeted Dulce Martinez on Monday as she tried to access her casino rewards account to book accommodations for an upcoming business trip.

That’s odd, she thought, then toggled over to Facebook to search for clues about the issue on a group for MGM Resorts International loyalty members. There, she learned that the largest casino owner in Las Vegas had fallen victim to a cybersecurity breach.

Martinez, 45, immediately checked her bank statements for the credit card linked to her loyalty account. Now she was being greeted by four new transactions she did not recognize — charges that she said increased with each transaction, from $9.99 to $46. She canceled the credit card.

Unsettled by the thought of what other information the hackers may have stolen, Martinez, a publicist from Los Angeles, said she signed up for a credit report monitoring program, which will cost her $20 monthly.

“It’s been kind of an issue for me,” she said, “but I’m now monitoring my credit, and now I’m taking these extra steps.”

MGM Resorts said the incident began Sunday, affecting reservations and casino floors in Las Vegas and other states. Videos on social media showed video slot machines that had gone dark. Some customers said their hotel room cards weren’t working. Others said they were canceling their trips this weekend.

The situation entered its sixth day on Friday, with booking capabilities still down and MGM Resorts offering penalty-free room cancelations through Sept. 17. Brian Ahern, a company spokesperson, declined Friday to answer questions from The Associated Press, including what information had been compromised in the breach.

By Thursday, Caesars Entertainment — the largest casino owner in the world — confirmed it, too, had been hit by a cybersecurity attack. The casino giant said its casino and hotel computer operations weren’t disrupted but couldn’t say with certainty that personal information about tens of millions of its customers was secure following the data breach.

The security attacks that triggered an FBI probe shatter a public perception that casino security requires an “Oceans 11”-level effort to defeat it.

“When people think about security, they are thinking about the really big super-computers, firewalls, a lot of security systems,” said Yoohwan Kim, a computer science professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, whose expertise includes network security.

It’s true, Kim said, that casino giants like MGM Resorts and Caesars are protected by sophisticated — and expensive — security operations. But no system is perfect.

“Hackers are always fighting for that 0.0001% weakness,” Kim said. “Usually, that weakness is human-related, like phishing.”

Tony Anscombe, the chief security official with the San Diego-based cybersecurity company ESET, said it appears the invasions may have been carried out as a “socially engineered attack,” meaning the hackers used tactics like a phone call, text messages or phishing emails to breach the system.

“Security is only as good as the weakest link, and unfortunately, as in many cyberattacks, human behavior is the method used by cybercriminals to gain the access to a company’s crown jewels,” Anscombe said.

As the security break-ins left some Las Vegas casino floors deserted this week, a hacker group emerged online, claiming responsibility for the attack on Caesars Entertainment’s systems and saying it had asked the company to pay a $30 million ransom fee.

It has not officially been determined whether either of the affected companies paid a ransom to regain control of their data. But if one had done so, the experts said, then more attacks could be on the way.

“If it happened to MGM, the same thing could happen to other properties, too,” said Kim, the UNLV professor. “Definitely more attacks will come. That’s why they have to prepare.”

___

Parry reported from Atlantic City. Associated Press videographer Ty O’Neil in Las Vegas contributed.

United States News

FILE - Special counsel Jack Smith speaks about an indictment of former President Donald Trump, Tues...

Associated Press

Prosecutors seek narrow gag order on Trump in DC elections case after ‘inflammatory’ public comments

Federal prosecutors in the case charging Donald Trump with scheming to overturn the 2020 presidential election are seeking an order that would restrict the former president from “inflammatory” and “intimidating” comments about witnesses, lawyers and the judge.

18 hours ago

FILE - Dancers with the Ballet Folklorico De San Antonio carry flags from different Latin countries...

Associated Press

National Hispanic Heritage Month highlights cultural diversity of Spanish-speaking Americans

Hispanic history and culture take center stage across the U.S. for National Hispanic Heritage Month, which is celebrated annually from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Baby dies at day care in New York City, 3 other children hospitalized

NEW YORK (AP) — A 1-year-old boy died and 3 other children were hospitalized after emergency workers responded to a report of cardiac arrest at a day care center in New York City on Friday, authorities said. Police said the incident was reported around 2:40 p.m. at a day care facility in the Bronx. The […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Hawaii officials say DNA tests drop Maui fire death count to 97

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Authorities in Hawaii have adjusted the number of deaths from the deadly Maui wildfires down to at least 97 people. Previously officials said they believed at least 115 people had died in the fires, but further testing showed they had multiple DNA samples from some of those who died. The number […]

18 hours ago

This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows Shawn Still on Friday, Aug....

Associated Press

A Georgia state senator indicted with Trump won’t be suspended from office while the case is ongoing

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia state senator won’t be suspended from office after he was one of 18 others indicted along with former President Donald Trump on charges that he sought to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state. A three-person panel didn’t recommend that state Sen. Shawn Still be […]

18 hours ago

Former Memphis police officers Emmitt Martin III, back left, and Desmond Mills Jr., back center, st...

Associated Press

Lawyers argue 3 former officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death should have separate trials

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Three former Memphis police officers accused of fatally beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop should have separate trials because they have different levels of responsibility than two other former colleagues who also are charged with murder in the highly publicized case, defense lawyers said Friday. Lawyers for Tadarrius Bean, Desmond […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

Two Vegas casinos fell victim to cyberattacks, shattering the image of impenetrable casino security