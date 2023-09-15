Close
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Sep 15, 2023, 2:50 PM

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Nancy Mace, R-S.C.; Cindy McCain, executive director of the World Food Program.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Taped interview with former President Donald Trump, a Republican presidential candidate.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Reps. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.; “Superpower” co-director Sean Penn.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican presidential candidate; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

“Fox News Sunday” — Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican presidential candidate; Reps. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.

Former Memphis police officers Emmitt Martin III, back left, and Desmond Mills Jr., back center, st...

Associated Press

Lawyers argue 3 former officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death should have separate trials

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Three former Memphis police officers accused of fatally beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop should have separate trials because they have different levels of responsibility than two other former colleagues who also are charged with murder in the highly publicized case, defense lawyers said Friday. Lawyers for Tadarrius Bean, Desmond […]

15 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks about the auto workers strike from the Roosevelt Room of the White House...

Associated Press

Biden aims to beef up safeguards for government workers as GOP hopefuls vow to slash workforce

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday took steps meant to strengthen protections for government employees as leading Republican presidential candidates, including former President Donald Trump, campaign on shrinking and remaking the federal workforce. The effort outlined by the Office of Personnel Management includes clarifications that federal employees can’t lose certain civil service protections […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Kansas to no longer change transgender people’s birth certificates to reflect gender identities

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas will no longer change transgender people’s birth certificates to reflect their gender identities, the state health department said Friday, citing a new law that prevents the state from legally recognizing those identities. The decision from the state Department of Health and Environment makes Kansas one of a handful of states […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Michigan man cleared of killing 2 hunters to get $1 million for wrongful convictions

DETROIT (AP) — The state of Michigan has agreed to pay $1.03 million to a man who spent nearly 21 years in prison for the deaths of two hunters before the convictions were thrown out in February. Jeff Titus, 71, qualified for compensation under the state’s wrongful conviction law, which pays $50,000 for every year […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Norfolk Southern CEO promises to keep improving safety on the railroad based on consultant’s report

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Norfolk Southern’s CEO pledged to continue working to improve safety after consultant the railroad hired following the fiery Ohio derailment recommended making sure that safety is truly a priority at all levels and continuing many efforts it has already begun. CEO Alan Shaw told the railroad’s employees in a letter Thursday […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Special counsel Jack Smith speaks about an indictment of former President Donald Trump, Tues...

Associated Press

Prosecutors in DC election case seek order barring Trump’s ‘inflammatory,’ ‘intimidating’ comments

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors in the case charging Donald Trump with scheming to overturn the 2020 presidential election are seeking an order that would restrict the former president from “inflammatory” and “intimidating” comments about witnesses, lawyers and the judge. Special counsel Jack Smith’s team said in a motion filed Friday that such a “narrow, […]

15 hours ago

